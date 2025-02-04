'You may prefer Pele, Messi, Maradona...': Cristiano Ronaldo ends GOAT debate, calls himself 'most complete player ever'

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the long-standing debate on who is the greatest player of all time. The Portuguese put himself ahead of eternal rival Lionel Messi, 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona, and Brazil legend Pele to declare himself football's GOAT. Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal(REUTERS)

Ronaldo has won five Ballons d’Or awards and countless other honours, while racking up numerous records throughout his illustrious career and hence called himself as the 'most complete player that ever existed,' thus snubbing Messi, a winner of eight Golden Balls and icons in Pele and Maradona.

Speaking to La Sexta on being asked about the GOAT debate, Ronaldo said: “I think I'm the most complete player there has ever been. That's my opinion. It could be a question of taste but I think it's me. I do everything in football. I head well, I take set pieces well, I shoot well with my left foot, I'm fast, I'm strong, I jump.

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart.”

When further pressed if he considers himself the best in history, he outlined his goal-scoring prowess.

" There are some things that don't make sense . What does a goalscorer mean? It's someone who puts the ball in the goal," the Al-Nassr star added. " I think I'm the most complete player that has ever existed . I do everything in football. I play well with my head, I take good free kicks, I have a left foot, a right foot, I'm strong, I go out..."

Ronaldo, who will turn 40 on Tuesday, is the most prolific goalscorer in history, having found the back of the net 919 times in his professional career in 1251 matches. But he has his eyes on the illusive four-figure mark. He added: “Even if I score 920, 925 or 930 goals, the best in history is me. Period.”