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Zee Group bags rights to telecast FIFA World Cup matches in India

The network has picked up the rights for the 2026 and the 2030 editions of the quadrennial event and all other FIFA tournaments for the next eight years

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 02:54 pm IST
By Rasesh Mandani
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Mumbai: Zee Group has bagged the rights to telecast FIFA World Cup matches in India from June 11. So Indian fans will be able to see all matches of the World Cup to be played in the USA, Mexico and Canada on the network’s television and digital platforms. This will be the first World Cup featuring 48 teams from around the world. A total of 104 matches will be played over the course of the competition. All matches will be shown in India.

The New York/New Jersey's FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kickoff event in Times Square in New York City.(REUTERS)

The financial terms were not disclosed but it was learnt that the network has picked up the rights for the 2026 and the 2030 editions of the quadrennial event for a reported amount between $30 million and $35 million, far less than the $100 million FIFA had demanded for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

“The Company has emerged as one of the most powerful sports destination for the youth of our Nation by partnering with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring the world’s biggest football properties - FIFA World Cup 2026 and FIFA World Cup 2030 editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market,” Zee said in a statement.

The matches will be broadcast across Zee’s recently launched sports network and streamed on its digital platform, Zee5. Coverage is likely to be offered in multiple languages as well.

This is a significant step in Zee’s return to sports broadcasting. The company recently launched four sports channels under its Unite8 Sports brand — Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, along with Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD in English.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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