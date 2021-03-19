Home / Sports / Football / Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid
football

Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid

The 13-times European champions were pitted against last season's Premier League winners in Friday's draw, in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Zidane's side won 3-1.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
File image of Zinedine Zidane.(REUTERS)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Liverpool will be physically demanding opponents after the two sides were drawn together in the Champions League quarter-finals, but the glamour tie will not distract them from their La Liga title bid.

The 13-times European champions were pitted against last season's Premier League winners in Friday's draw, in a repeat of the 2018 final, which Zidane's side won 3-1.

However with Real sitting third in La Liga, just six points below Atletico Madrid in top spot, their focus for now remains on domestic issues, starting with Saturday's visit to Celta Vigo.

"We know Liverpool: they'll demand a lot from us physically, but this is for us to think about after the international break," Zidane told a news conference.

"This season as a whole is tough. We can't get ahead of ourselves, we have to take things day by day and be ready for whatever happens. We know we're alive in the title race and we want to carry on working hard for that.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man United to face Granada in Europa League quarterfinals

Bayern vs PSG, Real vs Liverpool: Champions League favourites drawn in same half

Stimac has helped transform many players into 'proper machines', says Sandhu

Fulham captain Cairney could miss rest of season: Parker

"Every year the final stretch of the season is do or die. I'm not focusing on the schedule, rather the day-to-day. That's what really gets us going. We're alive, we're working hard and that's inspiration enough for us."

The meetings with Liverpool sandwich a Clasico tie against arch-rivals Barcelona, which could have a pivotal say in the title race.

Eden Hazard will be absent for Saturday's trip to Galicia with a muscle problem as his injury nightmare at the Bernabeu continues, and Zidane said the club are working on a specific plan for the Belgian.

"We want Eden to recover properly, completely. That's the most important thing for us," he said.

"We don't want him to have surgery. We'll have a distinct plan for him. We want him back and firing."

Hazard will be joined on the sidelines by defenders Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola, as well as fellow forward Mariano Diaz.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP