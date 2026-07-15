Zlatan's bold Lionel Messi prediction invokes Maradona's ‘hand of God’: ‘England going to see left foot of God’

Argentina and England are set to renew one of international football's fiercest rivalries in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final. Their meetings have often produced moments that have become part of football folklore, beginning with the unforgettable 1986 quarter-final. Diego Maradona famously punched the ball past Peter Shilton for the controversial "Hand of God" goal before producing a stunning solo effort just minutes later, weaving past several England players to score what is widely regarded as the "Goal of the Century." The rivalry flared up again at the 1998 World Cup when David Beckham was sent off after kicking out at Diego Simeone following a collision. Simeone made the most of the contact, Beckham saw red, and England's hopes ended in a penalty shootout defeat that added another dramatic chapter to this storied fixture.

Lionel Messi will be key for Argentina in the big-ticket clash against England. (AFP)

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This time, however, England will come up against another Argentine icon in Lionel Messi, and for the first time in his senior international career. Unlike many of the rivalry's previous protagonists, Messi has rarely been at the centre of on-field controversy and is admired for his humility. But with a place in the World Cup final at stake, sentiment will count for little. England's task will be to stop a player who has been the driving force behind Argentina's title defence throughout the tournament.

Ahead of the blockbuster World Cup semi-final between Argentina and England, Zlatan Ibrahimovic invoked one of football's most iconic moments, referencing Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal in 1986 before backing Messi to leave his own mark on the historic rivalry.

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{{^usCountry}} "In England, they saw the hand of God, tomorrow they're going to see the left foot of God," Ibrahimovic said on Fox Sports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In England, they saw the hand of God, tomorrow they're going to see the left foot of God," Ibrahimovic said on Fox Sports. {{/usCountry}}

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Messi waiting for special England challenge

The closest Messi came to playing England was a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, the last time the two sides faced each other.

Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.

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"It's special because they're a great team, a powerhouse, and it's always nice to play a team like that, a match of this kind," Messi told reporters after Argentina's 3-1 quarter-final victory over Switzerland in extra time on Saturday.

"We need to rest because we come from a lot of wear and tear, which the group obviously feels, and arrive in the best possible condition to keep doing what we've been doing: competing," he added.