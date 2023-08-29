Heartbreaking details: How Bray Wyatt's fiance found him ‘turning blue’ in bed before tragic death

Heartbreaking details about the death of WWE star Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, have emerged. Bray died of a heart attack last week. Under the name of Husky Harris, he joined WWE’s main roster in 2010. However, he left a year later and rejoined the main roster as the leader of The Wyatt Family in 2013.

Bray Wyatt died of a heart attack last week (thewindhamrotunda/Instagram)

It has now been revealed that Bray was sleeping when his fiancee, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, realised his alarm was going off an hour later without stopping, according to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ. The report said Bray was found on his bed, not breathing and “turning blue.”

As JoJo called 911, her mother attempted CPR. Bray was eventually pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bray died just months after he had COVID-19, which led to heart complications. Doctors had asked Bray to keep a defibrillator with him, but it was found inside his vehicle in the driveway after he died. The morning he died, Bray met with his doctors, who told him to continue wearing the external heart defibrillator.

Bray Wyatt was a three-time world champion in WWE

Bray was notably a three-time world champion in WWE. He won the WWE Championship once and Universal Championship twice. He was the son of Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. His grandfather was Blackjack Mulligan, and his uncles Barry and Kendall Windham.

Besides wrestling, Bray was a star football player in H.S. He played at the College of the Sequoias for two seasons, but later transferred to Troy University.

The news of Bray’s death was first reported by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, WWE’s head of creative. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Triple H said on social media at the time. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

