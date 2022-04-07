Against South Korea, India banking on Olympics trio

Nine months back, the trio of Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami were playing on the artificial turf of the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. The Indian women’s hockey team rode on the energy of these youngsters to reach the medal round at the Olympics for the first time, eventually finishing fourth.

Now in Potchefstroom, South Africa, the three ‘youngsters’ have assumed a different role, that of seniors in India’s campaign in the Women’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup. Tete, Devi and Lalremsiami have delivered yet again, this time with their experience of playing at the highest level, guiding the team to the quarter-finals of the 12-day tournament, having beaten Wales, powerhouses Germany and Malaysia to top the group.

The experience of the three Olympians will be needed on Friday when India take on two-time champions South Korea in the quarter-finals. If India come out on top, it will only be the second time they will enter the semi-finals, the last time being in 2013 when the Sushila Chanu-led outfit claimed a maiden medal at the event—a bronze.

“I have played with the senior women’s team for some time now. I know what my role is in the team and I always want to help my teammates,” said Lalremsiami, who was adjudged the FIH Young Player of the Year in 2019.

“There are a few players in our team who don’t have as much game experience. My biggest role would be to guide them and help them deal with pressure. I look to help the team in recognising when we have to go for attack, when we need to defend and will take any and every responsibility that comes my way.”

In Tokyo, Tete played in midfield, Lalremsiami and reigning FIH Young Player of the Year Devi were in front. In South Africa, all three are midfielders, linking the backline with strikers such as Mumtaz Khan, Lalrindiki, Deepika and Sangita Kumari among others.

“There is a lot of difference from then to now. When we (youngsters) went to Tokyo, we didn’t know much about playing under pressure in a major tournament. Initially, the combination was not there and nor was the confidence,” said Tete, who is also the team’s captain.

“With the support of our seniors, we got a lot of confidence at the Olympics. The senior (game) is at a different (level), the speed is greater regarding when to move forward, when to stay with the ball. I got the confidence to lead the team, how to motivate them (from there). Here we are all juniors, having a lot of fun playing together. That experience has made this easier.”

“It is quite a good opportunity for us that we can play and learn from Olympians. They share their experience, help in team bonding, support us and share their feedback on and off the field,” said vice-captain Ishika Chaudhary.

