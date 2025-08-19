Asia Cup: Pakistan replaced by Bangladesh, India to open against China

New Delhi: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) confirmed on Tuesday that Pakistan will not be participating at the Asia Cup and will be replaced by Bangladesh as they announced the schedule for the August 29-September 7 competition to be held in Rajgir, Bihar. File image of Pakistan's Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana (R) in action with India's Hardik Singh. (AFP)

Speculation had been rife about Pakistan’s withdrawal ever since the border skirmish with India in May which followed the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

“It was always unlikely. But now it is confirmed that Pakistan won’t be travelling to India due to security concerns,” a Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Indian officials and authorities had always maintained that should Pakistan decide to come, their players will be given visas. In Pakistan’s absence, Bangladesh will be travelling for the eight-team tournament. In a surprise move, Oman have also pulled out, leading AHF to invite Kazakhstan.

Hosts India have been grouped with Japan, China and Kazakhstan in Pool A while Pool B comprises Malaysia, defending champions South Korea and Chinese Taipei. India will open their campaign against China (August 29) before taking on Japan (August 31) and Kazakhstan (September 1).

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 4s which will be held from September 3-6 before the top two take on each other in the final on September 7. The winner will get a direct berth for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

While world No.7 India qualified as hosts, four teams – No.12 Malaysia, No.13 South Korea, No.18 Japan and No.23 China – will play in Rajgir based on their rankings. Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh and Kazakhstan qualified via the AHF Cup.

“The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 will bring together the very best of Asian hockey. With World Cup qualification on the line, every match will carry enormous importance. We are confident this edition will showcase thrilling competition, inspire millions of fans, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in Asia,” AHF president Fumio Ogura said.

South Korea is the most successful team with five Asia Cup titles while India and Pakistan have won three each.

This will be the second international hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir after the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November 2024 which the hosts won.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s hockey team is currently preparing for the Asia Cup in Perth, playing four friendly matches against hosts Australia. The Asia Cup will be a big test for the Craig Fulton-coached side who finished a lowly eighth, just about avoiding relegation, in the elite nine-team Pro League.