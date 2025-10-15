Cole Caufield's second goal of the night came with 1:35 remaining in overtime, and the host Montreal Canadiens beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Tuesday. Cole Caufield’s 2nd goal seals overtime thriller for Canadiens against Kraken

Off a drop pass from Lane Hutson, Caufield skated to the side of the net and sent the puck off the shoulder of Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord and into the top corner for Montreal's third straight win. Ivan Demidov forced overtime with a late goal and added an assist for the Canadiens.

Jared McCann scored in his third consecutive contest and had an assist for Seattle, which has five points in three games this season.

After Seattle's Jamie Oleksiak tied it at 3-3 4:48 into the third period, McCann put the visitors ahead for the first time. With 12:04 remaining in regulation, McCann spun in the circle and sent the puck past Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault to break the tie.

But seconds after Montreal's power play expired, Demidov's backhander in the slot amid a net-front scrum with 2:41 to play tied things.

Montreal opened the scoring 4:37 into the contest. On the rush, Demidov sent a timely pass to the far side of the Kraken net for a surging Alex Newhook to push in.

Seattle equalized 3:33 into the middle period. After failing on their first two power-play chances, the Kraken used some pinpoint passing to break through with the man advantage via Jaden Schwartz's net-side one-timer.

Montreal went back ahead less than four minutes later. Off an own-zone turnover by Seattle, the puck found its way into the slot for Caufield to bury.

The Kraken, though, tied it again thanks to a Canadiens turnover in their own zone. With just 2:08 left before the second intermission, Tye Kartye sent the puck toward the net, where it glanced in off Jani Nyman amid some traffic.

Montreal went ahead again just 1:12 into the third period. Noah Dobson got the puck at the blue line, skated toward the top of the circle and wristed a shot through traffic that deflected off Kirby Dach and by Daccord for a 3-2 Canadiens lead.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.