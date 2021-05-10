Home / Sports / Hockey / COVID failed to deter my confidence of doing well in Olympics: Navjot
hockey

COVID failed to deter my confidence of doing well in Olympics: Navjot

Navjot was among the seven women's team players, including skipper Rani Rampal, who had tested positive for the virus after returning to the national camp here following a 10-day break.
PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:14 PM IST
File image of Navjot Kaur(Hockey India)

Having fully recovered from COVID-19, Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur on Monday said the deadly virus couldn't deter her confidence of doing well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Navjot was among the seven women's team players, including skipper Rani Rampal, who had tested positive for the virus after returning to the national camp here following a 10-day break.

All the players were asymptomatic and since then had recovered from the infection after being in quarantine for 14 days.

"It was very disappointing when we heard that we had tested positive for COVID-19. Our immediate concern was how did we get infected despite following all protocols," said Navjot.

"Though we had very mild symptoms, just spending two weeks in isolation was very challenging," she said.

The Tokyo Olympics are to be held from July 23 to August 8.

While the players have resumed activities on Monday, their return to high intensity training will be done in a phased manner.

"Today we had a light session and it felt really good to be back on the field. Since I didn't have any symptoms, I would do basic movements in the room itself to keep up my fitness and flexibility. I particularly wanted to keep my mind occupied," Navjot said.

"We are not letting these challenges deter our confidence. These are challenging times for all those athletes training for the Olympic Games but it's important to remain focused on the goal and that is same approach we have."

Having fully recovered from COVID-19, Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur on Monday said the deadly virus couldn't deter her confidence of doing well in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Navjot was among the seven women's team players, including skipper Rani Rampal, who had tested positive for the virus after returning to the national camp here following a 10-day break.

All the players were asymptomatic and since then had recovered from the infection after being in quarantine for 14 days.

"It was very disappointing when we heard that we had tested positive for COVID-19. Our immediate concern was how did we get infected despite following all protocols," said Navjot.

"Though we had very mild symptoms, just spending two weeks in isolation was very challenging," she said.

The Tokyo Olympics are to be held from July 23 to August 8.

While the players have resumed activities on Monday, their return to high intensity training will be done in a phased manner.

"Today we had a light session and it felt really good to be back on the field. Since I didn't have any symptoms, I would do basic movements in the room itself to keep up my fitness and flexibility. I particularly wanted to keep my mind occupied," Navjot said.

"We are not letting these challenges deter our confidence. These are challenging times for all those athletes training for the Olympic Games but it's important to remain focused on the goal and that is same approach we have."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navjot kaur rani rampal hockey india
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP