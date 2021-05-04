Covid: India’s Pro League hockey games vs Spain, Germany postponed

The Indian hockey team’s Pro League games in Spain and Germany have been postponed due to the current travel restrictions imposed on India due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Manpreet Singh-led outfit was scheduled to play Spain in Valencia on May 15-16 and Germany in Hamburg on May 22-23.

“FIH, Hockey India (HI) as well as the national associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain are currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date,” the international hockey federation (FIH) said in a statement on Tuesday.

India’s matches against Great Britain in London on May 8-9 were also postponed due to the pandemic.

India are fourth in the standings of the nine-team competition, behind Belgium, Germany and Netherlands. Having not played a game for a year, India beat Olympic champions and hosts Argentina twice in April.

India are due to host New Zealand on May 29-30 but the matches are unlikely given the Covid-19 situation. The matches were seen as ideal preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, which start on July 23.

