Kakamigahara , In-form drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat continued her impressive run, scoring a record nine goals in a single match as India thrashed Thailand 20-1 to register their third consecutive victory in Pool B of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Deepika's record strike hand India commanding 20-1 win over Thailand

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Deepika was unstoppable from penalty corners, converting all her nine attempts to script the record haul, while Navneet Kaur also ran riot in the one-sided contest.

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal completed a hat-trick, while Neha Goyal , Lalremsiami , Sakshi Rana and skipper Salima Tete joined the scoring as India piled on the goals.

Thailand's consolation goal was scored from a penalty corner variation by Supansa Samanso .

India will next play hosts Japan on Friday.

India are leading Pool B standings with three wins from as many matches ahead of Japan. The top teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals of the 12-team competition.

India toyed with the Thai defence from the onset with Deepika at the forefront with her penalty corner conversions.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indians, who finished a historic fifth at the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, continued from where they left in the first two matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indians, who finished a historic fifth at the recent FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, continued from where they left in the first two matches. {{/usCountry}}

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India had earlier registered convincing 19-0 and 17-1 wins over Uzbekistan and Indonesia respectively.|

Deepika, who before this game scored 11 goals , opened India's tally before Navneet doubled the lead.

Deepika was immaculate with her drag-flicks, finding Thailand's net with at ease from set pieces.

Rutuja was brilliant upfront, finding herself at the right place at the right time to deflect in passes, while Lalremsiami and Navneet struck two field goals and also converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute as India enjoyed a commanding 11-0 at half-time.

Indians continued their complete domination after the change of ends with Sakshi and skipper Salima also registering their name in the scoresheet from field efforts.

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