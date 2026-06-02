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Dutch legend Taekema joins Indian team for specialised dragflicking camp

Dutch legend Taekema joins Indian team for specialised dragflicking camp

Published on: Jun 02, 2026 01:48 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Legendary Dutch dragflicker Taeke Taekema has joined the senior Indian women's hockey team for a specialised training camp focused on dragflicking and penalty-corner execution during the ongoing tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Dutch legend Taekema joins Indian team for specialised dragflicking camp

Taekema has been brought in to further sharpen the skills of dragflickers as the Indian team prepares for the FIH Nations Cup, scheduled to take place in New Zealand from June 15 to 21, under its chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Indian dragflickers Deepika, Lalthantluangi and Annu are participating in the focused training sessions, aimed at sharpening India's penalty-corner conversions and overall attacking efficiency ahead of a crucial international season.

Taekema is regarded as one of the finest dragflickers world hockey has seen. A former Netherlands international, Taekema was known for his powerful penalty-corner conversions and represented the Dutch national team in multiple major international tournaments, including the Olympic Games and FIH Hockey World Cups.

He has over 200 appearances and 221 international career goals to his name.

"I have coached him, so I know him very well and we are on the same page in terms of our approach. His experience as a former top-level player will also be very important for the team. We already have good dragflickers in the squad and also a strong striking option in Navneet Kaur.

"It is crucial for us to get more out of our penalty-corner opportunities and this camp will definitely help us improve in that area," Marijne added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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