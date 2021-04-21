India’s Pro League hockey games vs Great Britain postponed

India’s FIH Pro League games against Great Britain on May 8 and 9 were indefinitely postponed on Wednesday after the United Kingdom government imposed travel restrictions on India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

India on Monday was added to UK’s travel “Red List” meaning only British citizens can travel back from India.

“FIH, Hockey India and Great Britain Hockey are monitoring the evolution of the situation in the hope of rearranging these matches at a later date,” the international hockey federation (FIH) said in a statement.

India are next scheduled to play in Spain (May 15-16 May) and in Germany (May 22-23). The team returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after a successful trip to Argentina. The Manpreet Singh-led team beat the 2016 Rio Olympic champions in both their Pro League outings (2-2 (3-2) and 3-0) earlier this month and also registered two wins, a draw and a loss in four practice games in Buenos Aires.

Following a mandatory quarantine, the 22-member squad will join the 11 core probables, who had remained at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus.

The FIH on Tuesday decided that the 47th FIH Statutory Congress will be held virtually on May 22. The meeting was scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON