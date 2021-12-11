Home / Sports / Hockey / Going to be hard to fill Sreejesh's shoes: Karkera
hockey

Going to be hard to fill Sreejesh's shoes: Karkera

Suraj Karkera last played for India at the Tokyo Olympics test event in 2019.
Going to be hard to fill Sreejesh's shoes: Karkera(HOCKEY INDIA)
Going to be hard to fill Sreejesh's shoes: Karkera(HOCKEY INDIA)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , New Delhi

Suraj Karkera, who has been picked in India's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament squad in place of the rested P R Sreejesh, says it will be hard to fill the seasoned goalkeeper's shoes.

The 26-year-old Karkera last played for India at the Tokyo Olympics test event in 2019.

"I am really excited to get a chance to play for India after a long time. Anytime you get a chance to don the Indian jersey, you feel the goosebumps. I am not nervous at all as we have trained well. I feel confident about myself and my abilities," Karkera said ahead of the event in Dhaka.

Karkera will have big shoes to fill with veteran goalie Sreejesh being rested from the tournament.

"PR Sreejesh has done so much for India for so many years. It is always going to be hard to fill his shoes. But I will try to give my 100 percent whenever I get an opportunity," Karkera said.

"We have been learning from him for so long. He shares his knowledge with all of us during goalpost training and gives us a lot of tips. So, I have a big responsibility," he added.

Apart from vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh and experienced player Varun Kumar, India have also included young players like Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Mandeep Mor in the squad.

This will be India's first competition since the Tokyo Olympics. Three-time champions India will begin their campaign in the tournament on December 14 against Korea. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian hockey team
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out