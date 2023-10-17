Hockey India Sub-Junior: Hockey Madhya Pradesh claim top spot in both Men's and Women's category

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women West Zone Championship 2023 concluded on Monday in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh with Hockey Madhya Pradesh being crowned Champions in the Sub Junior Women's category after their 3-1 triumph over Chhattisgarh Hockey, accompanied on the podium by Hockey Maharashtra, which finished third. HT Image

In the Sub-Junior Men's category Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 8-1 to claim the bragging rights. Chhattisgarh Hockey finished third in the tournament.

The Sub-Junior Women's category Final ended with Hockey Madhya Pradesh beating Chhattisgarh Hockey by 3-1. Chhattisgarh Hockey scored first through Sidar Madhu (5'), but Hockey Madhya Pradesh flipped the switch towards the end of the game and goals from Sujata Jayant (43'), Kanak Pal (53'), and Tanvi (60') ensured their Gold medal in the tournament.

The 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Women's category witnessed Hockey Maharashtra register a 3-2 win over Hockey Rajasthan in penalty shootouts after the game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. Hockey Rajasthan scored early through Guddi (2') but they were immediately pegged back after a penalty corner goal from Snehal Ashok Gadhave (5') for Hockey Maharashtra. Captain Yashasvi Prakash Kubde, Snehal Ashok Gadhave, and Yelne Samiksha Madhukar scored in the penalty shootouts to confirm the Bronze for Hockey Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the Sub Junior Men's category Final saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 8-1. Aashir Aadil Khan (32', 48', 52', 53', 59', 60') spearheaded the title charge for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Siddharth Ben (15') and Love (39') pitched in with one goal each. The only goal for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey was scored by Sharma Ankit (32').

Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Maharashtra by 1-0 in the 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Men's category. In a tightly contested affair, it was Lavi Manikpuri's (4') early goal from a penalty corner that proved to be the deciding goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey. (ANI)

