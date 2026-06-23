IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Arch-rivals collide as India seek momentum, Pakistan fight relegation
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Follow Live score and updates of the India versus Pakistan game in London.
IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre is all set to stage the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the FIH Pro League. The Indian team, who are placed second from bottom with 10 points from just two wins, seven losses and three draws, head into the contest on the back of a stunning 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to win a match this season and hence is placed at the bottom of the table. Pakistan will be desperate to beat India to avoid relegation from the FIH Nations League....Read More
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the India versus Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Stay tuned for more updates!