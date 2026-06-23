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    IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Arch-rivals collide as India seek momentum, Pakistan fight relegation

    Written by Aratrick Mondal
    Updated on: Jun 23, 2026 6:10:49 PM IST

    IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Follow Live score and updates of the India versus Pakistan game in London.

    IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Can India beat Pakistan today?
    IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Can India beat Pakistan today?

    IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre is all set to stage the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the FIH Pro League. The Indian team, who are placed second from bottom with 10 points from just two wins, seven losses and three draws, head into the contest on the back of a stunning 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. Pakistan, on the other hand, have yet to win a match this season and hence is placed at the bottom of the table. Pakistan will be desperate to beat India to avoid relegation from the FIH Nations League.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jun 23, 2026 5:57:47 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the India versus Pakistan match in the FIH Pro League at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Stay tuned for more updates!

    Home Sports hockey IND vs PAK LIVE Score, FIH Pro League 2026: Arch-rivals collide as India seek momentum, Pakistan fight relegation
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