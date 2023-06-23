India grouped with Belgium, Germany and Canada in junior women's hockey World Cup

India have been grouped in Pool C with Belgium, Germany and Canada in the FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup that will be held from November 29 to December 10 in Santiago, Chile. India will play Canada in their opening match.

Defending champions Netherlands are the most successful team with four titles followed by South Korea and Argentina, who have won twice each. Germany have won once.

The international hockey federation (FIH) on Thursday night also revealed the new junior women’s world rankings as per which India are sixth and Netherlands are first. Argentina, Germany, England and United States are ranked second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

India, who qualified by winning the Junior Asia Cup earlier this month, will face Canada on November 29 before taking on Germany on December 1 and Belgium on December 2. The top two will qualify for the quarter-finals.

India have finished on the podium only once when they clinched bronze in Monchengladbach 2013. In the previous edition last year — delayed due to Covid-19 — India lost the bronze medal playoff to England in the penalty shootout.

“The team is blooming with confidence after winning the Asia Cup. But the World Cup will be much more challenging as we’ll face strong teams from around the world. Every match in the tournament will test our skills, teamwork and resilience. The pool draw reinforces the need for us to raise our game and push our limits to achieve success," said India chief coach Janneke Schopman.

“However, we believe in the potential of our team and its ability to rise to the occasion. Our goal is to create a cohesive unit that performs with a never-give-up attitude and stays true to our game plan while adapting to the challenges posed by each opponent. We will leave no stone unturned in our preparations for the tournament."

Pools

Pool A: Australia, Chile, Netherlands, South Africa

Pool B: Argentina, South Korea, Spain, Zimbabwe

Pool C: Belgium, Canada, Germany, India

Pool D: England, Japan, New Zealand, United States

