India junior men's hockey team beats Spain 6-2 in 4 Nations tournament

The Indian junior men's hockey team began their campaign at the 4 Nations tournament with a thrilling 6-2 win over Spain on Friday. Rohit (28', 45'), and Sudeep Chirmako (35', 58) scored a brace each, while Amandeep Lakra (25'), and Boby Singh Dhami (53') were on target as well to help India attain an important win. Nicolas Alvarez (1'), and Guiu Corominas (23') were goal scorers for Spain.

Sudeep Chirmako

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spain started the match on a strong note with Nicolas Alvarez (1') scoring a field goal in the first minute itself, putting the pressure on India. The Indian team continued to stitch plenty of attacks together, but Spain defended well to maintain their lead throughout the first half.

India showcased their intent to get an early equaliser in the second half. But Spain doubled their lead with Guiu Corominas (23') adding another field goal. Amandeep Lakra (25') quickly pulled a goal back for India from a Penalty Corner, reducing the gap. Rohit (28') added another goal from Penalty Corner three minutes later, bringing things back to level pegging at halftime.

With the game levelled at 2-2 at the start of the third quarter, both India and Spain started showcasing urgency. In the 35th minute, Sudeep Chirmako (35') scored a field goal to put India ahead in the contest for the first time. The third quarter came to a close with Rohit (45') scoring a late goal from a Penalty Corner as India further extended its lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trailing by two goals, Spain began making attacking moves to try and cover the deficit. But Boby Singh Dhami (53') prevented Spain's resurgence scoring a field goal in the 53rd minute to further consolidate India's lead. At the stroke of the final whistle, Sudeep Chirmako (58') struck the final goal of the night and helped India in registering a stunning 6-2 win.

Indian will next square off against the hosts Germany on 19th August, Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON