India lose to England 2-3 in hard-fought men's FIH Pro League match

PTI |
Feb 24, 2025 09:48 PM IST

India lose to England 2-3 in hard-fought men's FIH Pro League match

Bhubaneswar, The Indian men's hockey team fought hard but England skipper Sam Ward's brace handed the hosts a 2-3 defeat in a FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

England struck the first blood through Jacob Payton before Ward struck twice to stun the hosts.

India's goals were scored by Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh .

It was even stevens between the two sides in the first quarter with both the teams pressing each other for the early goal.

The Indians, however, were guilty of committing unforced errors in the defence, especially skipper Harmapreet Singh, who looked out of sorts.

From one such error, England scored through Payton from a field effort.

Abhishek levelled the score three minutes later from a fine field effort.

But England stunned India again a minute later when Ward scored a brilliant field goal after a fine one-two with Payton.

England then secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 24th minute but failed to utilise the opportunities.

The Indians were the dominant side on display as England struggled to get out of the defensive third in the second quarter despite taking the lead.

But the Indian defence crumbled again as Ward scored his second of the day from an unforced error with goalkeeper Suraj Karkera looking clueless.

India secured a penalty corner in he 39th minute, which was denied after England took referral.

Seconds later, Sukhjeet deflected in Hardik Singh's hit after he was served by Sanjay's fine pass.

Minutes later, India secured two more penalty corners but wasted both as Harmanpreet looked off colour.

In the 49th minute, Dilpreet Singh came close to scoring but his reverse hit was brilliantly saved by England goalkeeper James Mazerelo. Minutes later, England keeper Mazerelo made a double save to deny Uttam Singh.

The English won a penalty corner in the 46th minute but wasted the chance.

Trailing by a goal, India pressed hard and won a penalty corner just a minute from the final hooter but Harmanpreet's flick was saved by Mazerelo in front of the English goal.

India will again play England in a return leg match here on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
