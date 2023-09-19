India men's hockey team departs for Hangzhou: Check their full schedule in Asian Games

The Indian men’s hockey team on Tuesday left for Hangzhou to take part in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. The Indian Team will kick off their campaign in the marquee event on 24th September against Uzbekistan. Indian men's hockey team(Hockey India)

India are placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the Semi-Finals. Harmanpreet Singh, the charismatic defender, has been tasked with leading the squad once more, with Hardik serving as his deputy.

"The team has been rigorously preparing for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance. We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium," said Captain Harmanpreet Singh before leaving for Hangzhou.

The team includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak. Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sanjay are the defenders selected for the Asian Games. The midfield will be anchored by Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, and Shamsher Singh, while the attack will be led by Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Before leaving for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, Vice Captain Hardik Singh expressed optimism, saying, "We have had some tough practice sessions in the lead-up to the Tournament and everyone in camp is focused, working towards the same goal.”

"We are in the best possible mental and physical shape to travel to Hangzhou, and we are looking forward to the tough competition in our group. "The goal is to continue performing as well as we have in recent months and return from China with a medal," he concluded.

India will face Uzbekistan on 24th September before taking on Singapore, Japan and Pakistan on 26th, 28th and 30th September respectively. They will play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on 2nd October.

Schedule of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

On 24th September 2023, India Vs Uzbekistan at 0845 hrs IST.

On 26th September 2023, India Vs Singapore at 0630 hrs IST.

On 28th September 2023, India Vs Japan at 1815 hrs IST.

On 30th September 2023, India Vs Pakistan at 1815 hrs IST.

On 2nd October 2023, India Vs Bangladesh at 1315 hrs IST.

The matches will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

