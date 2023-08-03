India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh bags quick brace to make it 2-0 for IND
- India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs CHN hockey match, in Chennai.
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Score: India will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against China, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. India, who are currently world no. 4, are the highest-ranked side in the tournament and China, at no. 25, are the lowest-ranked. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will be looking to try out their plans and tactics in preparation for the Asian Games next month. Both sides have faced each other in the Asian Champions Trophy four times, with India leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head. Both sides last faced each other in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, where India won 9-0. The tournament was last held in Dhana in 2021, where South Korea defeated Japan in the final on penalties. Meanwhile, India beat Pakistan to clinch bronze.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:53 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Goal no. 2! No stopping Harmanpreet Singh!
Another penalty corner and Harmanpreet is there to convert it with ease! Whips it to the bottom right corner! BRACE!
India 0-2 China, 10'
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:50 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Harmanpreet scores!
A PERFECT DRAG FLICK AND HARMANPREET LATCHES ON TO IT TO MAKE IT A PRISTINE FINISH! He opens the proceedings with ease!
India 1-0 China, 5'
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:48 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: SAVE!
SAVE! ROHIDAS FIRES IN A SHOT AND IT WAS GOING TOWARDS GOAL! WEIHAO GETS A HAND TO SAVE THE DEFLECTED SHOT!
India 0-0 China, 3'
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:46 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: The action begins!
The action begins as the first quarter gets underway!
India 0-0 China
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:46 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Playing XIs
India: PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Mandeep Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas.
China: Weihao Wang, Qijun Chen, Chengfu Chen, Jiesheng Gao, Wenghui E, Chengcong Chen, Zixiang Guo, Shihao Du, Changliang Lin, Lei Meng, Weibao Ao.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:35 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Action to begin!
The action is set to begin as both teams walk in for their respective national anthems!
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:33 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Few minutes!
Few minutes for the match to begin as India face China in their campaign opener!
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 08:09 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Asian Games preparation
The tournament will be a warm-up event for India ahead of the Asian Games, scheduled for September-October in Hangzhou.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:46 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Participants
India, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China will aim to win the title at the seventh edition of the continental meet.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:32 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: What did Hardik Singh say?
Ahead of the tournament, India's Hardik Singh said, "It is really special for everyone that the Hero Asian Champions Trophy is being held in Chennai. The way the crowd supported us in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, we hope that the fans come in huge numbers, fill the stadium and support us. I am looking forward to playing in Chennai."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:08 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Warning for IND
With India set to face Pakistan on August 9, the hosts have already received a warning from their opposition head coach. Speaking on Wednesday, Muhammad Saqlain said, "Definitely, preparation-wise India is ahead since it has been playing of late and is coming off a stint in Europe, whereas we have arrived right from our homes. It is the same even in cricket."
"We want to play more matches against India that would be beneficial for both sides. Obviously, India is at an advantage here in terms of fitness. But we also prepare in the same hot weather conditions, and we will surprise them when we meet."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 07:01 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea beat Japan in tournament opener
South Korea have begun their title defence with a 2-1 win vs Japan in the tournament opener.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:50 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: 1st competitive tournament for CHN this year
China will be playing in their first competitive tournament this year, having missed out on the World Cup.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:27 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND's fixtures
After their opener tonight, India is scheduled to play Japan in their second match on Friday, August 4 followed by their match against Malaysia on Sunday, 6th August. India will play Korea on Monday, August 7 followed by a day's rest before they take on nemesis Pakistan in a highlight-anticipated match on Wednesday, August 9 before going into the knockouts.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 06:04 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: What did IND's chief head coach say?
India chief coach Craig Fulton said, "It is great that we are getting to play these matches ahead of the Asian Games. It gives us the ideal platform to study the other teams and also see how players excel in the roles they have been assigned to execute. We had some very good matches in Spain and a good training block before that in Bengaluru. I am excited and looking forward to the matches here."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:50 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: What did Harmanpreet Singh say?
Ahead of the match, India captain Harmanpreet said, "In tournaments like these, no team can be taken lightly. We are looking forward to these matches and seeing where we stand when we play Asian teams. Of course, we want to win every match and perform well here ahead of the Asian Games."
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 05:27 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND most successful side with Pakistan
India have won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2011, 2016 ad 2018. Pakistan have claimed the title in 2012, 2013 and 2018. Both countries shared it in 2018 after the final was abandoned due to rain. Both countries are most successful in the tournament's history.
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:58 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Squads
IND: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (capt), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi
CHN: Chen Qijun, Chen Chengfu, Gao Jiesheng, Liu Junjie, Ao Xu, Pan Dongquan, E Wenhui, Chen Chongcong, Guo Zixiang, Du Shihao, Ao Suozhu, Chen Benhai, Lin Changliang, Meng Lei, Ao Weibao, Huang Jingcheng, Zhang Bo, Zhu Weijiang, Wang Weihao, Wang Caiyu
- Thu, 03 Aug 2023 04:53 PM
India vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match between India and China, straight from Chennai. Stay tuned folks for an exciting thriller!