India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh bags quick brace to make it 2-0 for IND

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Score: India will begin their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign against China, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. India, who are currently world no. 4, are the highest-ranked side in the tournament and China, at no. 25, are the lowest-ranked. Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India will be looking to try out their plans and tactics in preparation for the Asian Games next month. Both sides have faced each other in the Asian Champions Trophy four times, with India leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head. Both sides last faced each other in the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, where India won 9-0. The tournament was last held in Dhana in 2021, where South Korea defeated Japan in the final on penalties. Meanwhile, India beat Pakistan to clinch bronze.

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Score: IND vs CHN Latest Updates