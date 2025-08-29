India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: IND get their ball rolling in home Asia Cup campaign, face off against CHN
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India have had a poor 2025 thus far, but will be trying to bring things back to an even keel with a strong performance at home in the Asia Cup. China the first opponents in Rajgir, Bihar.
India dominate recent head-to-head against China
India have had a horror 2025
India the heavy favourites
Hello and welcome!
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: For the first time since 2007, India are hosting the men’s hockey Asia Cup. The three-times champions of the Asia Cup welcome seven other teams to Rajgir in Bihar, where the Bihar University Hockey Stadium will host the week-long tournament which promises direct FIH World Cup entry to the winner. India are favourites, last having won the Asia Cup two editions ago in 2017, but will begin their tournament with a lot of doubts and questions unanswered, as they face off against China in a Pool A match....Read More
India have had a pretty torrid 2025 on the hockey field thus far, with a difficult FIH Pro League season that saw them incur a long losing streak and finish second from bottom. Despite the strong Olympics showing last year, things haven’t gone to plan since: gaining some momentum by racking up the competitive wins in a tournament at home which they enter as favourites will be important. The men in blue fly the Asian flag on the international hockey circuit, and as hosts, will be expected to break their Asia Cup deadlock with South Korea and Pakistan by lifting the trophy for a fourth time.
Their opponents on the day are China, a team that the Indians have dominated in the recent past. In their last 24 meetings, India have won 18 times, losing only thrice: it is a record that stands heavily in their favour, and will be reason for enthusiasm behind a strong start. India need momentum desperately, especially after a long round-trip to Perth this month for a four-match series in Australia that they lost 3-1. Harmanpreet Singh and co. won’t want losing to become a habit, since that is a tough hole to be dug out of – and that means winning here is non-negotiable before it becomes too late.
As Pool A gets going, can India finally kickstart the next phase of the team’s hockey future?
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The good news for India is that there is a fall-off in level between the hockey they faced in the Pro League and what they will see in the Asia Cup – here, India are the frontrunners.
In their last 24 matches against China, India have won 18 games, losing only thrice. History points in their direction.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: There was certainly some optimism around Indian hockey after a strong finish at last year's Olympics and a team that was beginning to look at par with the giants of hockey in terms of fitness and quality, but the risk of that falling apart for an always-inconsistent Indian team has struck again.
A 7-match losing streak in particular towards the end of the Pro League season stung, and India are desperate for a bounce-back from that.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: India get going in this tournament as the favourites to go on and lift the trophy. They are the strongest Asian team on the international stage, and while they lost out and only finished third in 2022, they know home advantage is in their favour this time around. For the men in blue, this is the chance to make it count and regain some form.
India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: The men's hockey Asia Cup begins today! Japan and Kazakhstan will get things going in Bihar, but the big game of the day is hosts India pairing up against China, as they begin their campaign with eyes on lifting the trophy for the fourth time. All the live updates as India's campaign begins, right here on HT Sports!