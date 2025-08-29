India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: IND get their ball rolling in home Asia Cup campaign, face off against CHN

India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: For the first time since 2007, India are hosting the men’s hockey Asia Cup. The three-times champions of the Asia Cup welcome seven other teams to Rajgir in Bihar, where the Bihar University Hockey Stadium will host the week-long tournament which promises direct FIH World Cup entry to the winner. India are favourites, last having won the Asia Cup two editions ago in 2017, but will begin their tournament with a lot of doubts and questions unanswered, as they face off against China in a Pool A match....Read More

India have had a pretty torrid 2025 on the hockey field thus far, with a difficult FIH Pro League season that saw them incur a long losing streak and finish second from bottom. Despite the strong Olympics showing last year, things haven’t gone to plan since: gaining some momentum by racking up the competitive wins in a tournament at home which they enter as favourites will be important. The men in blue fly the Asian flag on the international hockey circuit, and as hosts, will be expected to break their Asia Cup deadlock with South Korea and Pakistan by lifting the trophy for a fourth time.

Their opponents on the day are China, a team that the Indians have dominated in the recent past. In their last 24 meetings, India have won 18 times, losing only thrice: it is a record that stands heavily in their favour, and will be reason for enthusiasm behind a strong start. India need momentum desperately, especially after a long round-trip to Perth this month for a four-match series in Australia that they lost 3-1. Harmanpreet Singh and co. won’t want losing to become a habit, since that is a tough hole to be dug out of – and that means winning here is non-negotiable before it becomes too late.

As Pool A gets going, can India finally kickstart the next phase of the team’s hockey future?