India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal: Savita Punia-led side eye second straight final

India vs China Live Score, Asian Games Women's Hockey Semifinal: The Savita Punia-led side stand just two wins away from ending their 41-year-long wait for a second gold medal in women's hockey at the Asian Games. However, the in-form Indian team will have a task cut out when they take on three-time champions China in the semifinal of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. India had come close to end their haitus in the 2018 Jakarta edition of the Games, but had to remain content with a silver after going down in the final. But the present Indian side look favourites to clinch the yellow metal which has eluded them since their win in 1982, the year when women's hockey was introduced in Asiad. India have since won three bronze and two silver medals.

