India vs Indonesia Highlights Asia Cup 2022: India qualify for Super Fours with massive 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia

India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Defending champions India beat hosts Indonesia 16-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup. India's fate was in their own hands as a win against lowly Indonesia wouldn't have guaranteed them a knock-out berth. But Dispan Tirkey and Abharan Sudev turned the game on its head after India gained a 6-0 lead at the half-time at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta. India's lead went into double figures in the Abharan Sudev scoring two minutes later, before Dipsan Tirkey bagged his second to take India's lead to 11-0. Tirkey, then, struck again with a penalty corner for his hat-trick before Sudev slotted in another goal in the 54th minute. Tirkey eventually scored the deciding goal for India before ending Pakistan's all chances for qualification with a 16th goal a minute later. Earlier in the tournament, India conceded a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. After Pakistan's 2-3 loss to Japan, India needed to win Indonesia by a 15-goal margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.