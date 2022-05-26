India vs Indonesia Highlights Asia Cup 2022: India qualify for Super Fours with massive 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia
India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Defending champions India beat hosts Indonesia 16-0 to advance to the knockout stage of the Asia Cup. India's fate was in their own hands as a win against lowly Indonesia wouldn't have guaranteed them a knock-out berth. But Dispan Tirkey and Abharan Sudev turned the game on its head after India gained a 6-0 lead at the half-time at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta. India's lead went into double figures in the Abharan Sudev scoring two minutes later, before Dipsan Tirkey bagged his second to take India's lead to 11-0. Tirkey, then, struck again with a penalty corner for his hat-trick before Sudev slotted in another goal in the 54th minute. Tirkey eventually scored the deciding goal for India before ending Pakistan's all chances for qualification with a 16th goal a minute later. Earlier in the tournament, India conceded a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against Pakistan in their tournament opener before being thrashed by Japan 2-5. After Pakistan's 2-3 loss to Japan, India needed to win Indonesia by a 15-goal margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:27 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey: Tirkey, Sudev star in India's impressive show
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:16 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: India register resounding win
From literally being written off at one point, India fought back and recorded a resounding win over Indonesia. India lock horns with Japan in the Super Fours on May 28.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:12 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Score: Dominant show from defending champions
43 circle penetrations for India with 80 per cent possession! A dominant show from the defending champions to make it through to the Super 4s! What a match!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:10 PM
India Vs Indonesia Hockey Live: India enter knockout stage with huge win
What a game we've witnessed! Six goals were scored in the first two quarters before India fired on all cylinders in the final two quarters. Tirkey was the star with five goals! Sudev also scored a hat-trick!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:06 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 16-0 Indonesia
There goes the final hooter!!! India record a 16-0 win over hosts Indonesia! Celebration of joy from the Indian players.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:05 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 16-0 Indonesia
Madnesss!!! Goal No. 16!!! India boots their chances to sneak into the knockout stage. India were -3 in terms of goal difference before entering this game. Firth goal for Dispan Tirkey, the hero for India in this game!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:03 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates Q4 - India 15-0 Indonesia
India are through to Super 4s if they don't concede in the final few minutes. India dislodge Pakistan from the second spot in Pool A if their score lead the same.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 07:01 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 15-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Penalty corner for India and Tirkey has done it!!! His fourth goal of the match!!! What a turnaround.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:59 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates Q4 - India 14-0 Indonesia
Two and a half minutes on the clock... one more goal required by India to keep their Super 4 hopes alive.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:56 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 14-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Another one!!! Goal No. 14! Karthi Selvam with a reverse hit and the Indonesians are stunned in the final few minutes. India need one more goal in the final four minutes. India enter Super 4s if they record a 15-0 win over the hosts.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:53 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 13-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! PC for India... and they score from a rebound! Abharan Sudev hits it past the Indonesian goalkeeper! Second hat-trick man for India in this game! India still need two more goals in the remaining five minutes.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:50 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
Three more goals required India to enter Super 4s. The door will be shut on Pakistan if India finish 15-0 against the hosts. Less than six minutes to go in the fourth Quarter.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:47 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
SV Sunil asks for a video referral! He thinks it came off the Indonesian defender's foot… India get a long corner!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:45 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
India are a man down in the final ten minutes! Yellow card for Nilam Sanjeep. He is out for five minutes.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:43 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
Tirkey produces another solid dragflick... India fail to convert the PC but another PC has been awarded!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:41 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
India asking for a penalty corner... and they have been presented with one! Important moment for the blues!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:38 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q4 - India 12-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Dipsan Tirkey!!! He converts the PC with a firm flick!!! Hat-trick man for India today. India are now just three goals away from Super 4s!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:37 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q4 - India 11-0 Indonesia
Another goal for Abharan Sudev!!! India make it 11-0! High press from the Indians, who are firing on all cylinders in the final quarter.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:35 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 10-0 Indonesia
End of Quarter 3 and India have a massive 10-0 lead. They now need to score five more in the final 15 minutes of the contest!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:33 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 10-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Abharan Sudev defects it past the goalkeeper! One more goal for India before the end of Quarter 3!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:30 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 9-0 Indonesia
Yellow card for Indonesia, who will play without a player for the next five minutes. Can India find one more goal before the end of third quarter?
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:28 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q3 - India 9-0 Indonesia
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:18 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 8-0 Indonesia
Another PC, another goal!!! Goal No. 8! Dipsan Tirkey powers it past the goalkeeper.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:15 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q3 - India 7-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Pawan Rajbhar gets past three defenders... runs into the semi-circle and sets up India's seventh goal!!! Karthi Selvam scores the goal.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:13 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q3 - India 6-0 Indonesia
PC for India but the Indonesian goalkeeper pulls off two brilliant saves! India still in search of first goal in the third quarter.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:11 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 6-0 Indonesia
Maninder Singh shown green card. India are currently operating with just 10 men. India scored six before the halftime but they are yet to score one in the second half.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:07 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q3 - India 6-0 Indonesia
Missed chance! Uttam Singh needed to beat just the goalkeeper but he hits it wide. Indonesia have packed players in the defence.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:04 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q3 - India 6-0 Indonesia
Early chance... but the Indonesian goalkeeper foils the attempt. India desperate for an early goal.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:03 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q3 - India 6-0 Indonesia
The third quarter is underway! Indonesia start off the proceedings.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:01 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia
Pakistan have scored 16 goals in the tournament. If India score 15 in this game, it will take their goal tally to 18, which is three more than their western neighbours.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 06:00 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: India 6-0 Indonesia
Six goals across first two quarters but India still need nine more goals! They have enjoyed the 75 percent possession with relentless attacks.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:54 PM
India vs Indonesia Live: India gain huge lead over hosts
End of the second quarter and India have a healthy 6-0 lead. They still need to beat Indonesia 15-0 to grab the second spot in Pool A table.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:52 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia
One more penalty corner for India… but the shot is blocked! Just moments left in the second quarter. Nilam Sanjeep tries to penetrate but Indonesia have got numbers in defence.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:48 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia
India down to 10 men after green card is shown to one of their players. India continue to attack with long corners and PCs.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:46 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q2 - India 6-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! SV Sunil!!! He was at the right spot at the right time to score goal No. 6! His second goal of the game. Pass from the left flank and Sunil deflects it past the Indonesian goalkeeper.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:41 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q2 - India 5-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Drag flick from Nilam Sanjeep and India score goal No. 5! India still need 10 more goals to match Pakistan in terms of goal difference.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:37 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q2 - India 4-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! Penalty corner for India... SV Sunil injects and eventually finds the back of the net! Indian players pass it back to Sunil, who manages to score from a tight angle.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:34 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q2 - India 3-0 Indonesia
The second quarter gets underway and India continue with their attacks.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:30 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: End of first quarter
End of first quarter and India lead 3-0 over hosts Indonesia. The Indonesian goalkeeper pulled off multiple saves but India have been dominant with the possession.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:28 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 3-0 Indonesia
GOAL!!! To the far post... and Uttam Singh gets final touch to give India a 3-0 lead.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:26 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia
Another PC for India! But the Indonesian goalkeeper pulls off a double save to deny India a 3-0 lead.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:23 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 2-0 Indonesia
Another one! India take 2-0 lead. Pawan Rajbhar gets his second with a chip! He was quick to react after Raj Kumar's shot was saved by the goalkeeper.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:21 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 1-0 Indonesia
Penalty corner for India… their first in this match.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:19 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 1-0 Indonesia
Pawan Rajbhar with a swift flick to break the Indonesian defence. GOAL!!! India finally take the lead! Have the floodgates opened?
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:14 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Updates: Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia
Five minutes gone in the first quarter. India are enjoying the possession but a real chance hasn't been created until now.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:12 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia
Pakistan had thrashed Indonesia 13-0 in their second pool match. India currently in search of a similar win against the hosts. India are committing numbers to attack early.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:09 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Q1 - India 0-0 Indonesia
Let's go! India attacking from right to left to kick off the proceedings.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:04 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Score: Moments away from the start
Both teams walk out to the middle! It's time for the national anthems. We are moments away from the start!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:03 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: Can India grab the second spot?
Second spot in Pool A is up for grabs! India have got 1 point, thanks to their draw against Pakistan. A massive win over hosts Indonesia can help them trump Pakistan, who are currently in the second position.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:01 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey Match Live: Indian youngsters face stiff challenge
With the odds stacked against them, the young Indian players face a tough task against the hosts. Can they rise to the occasion?
Final pool game of the tournament coming up in a few moments!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:57 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: PR Sreejesh's words of encouragement
"A game filled with excitement ended up with a lifeline for Indian Hockey team(Japan vs Pakistan 3-2). Now the ball is in our court… work hard boys," tweets 'the wall' PR Sreejesh.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:55 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Score: India need to fire on all cylinders
In the two matches so far, the Indians lacked cohesion in the three departments -- defence, midfield and forward line. Penalty corner conversion is another area where the Indians are struggling. With knockout hopes on the line, Birendra Lakha and co will have to fire on all cylinders.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:45 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: India hoping for goal-fest
Pakistan's one-goal defeat means India have to beat Indonesia by a margin of more than 16 goals to enter the Super 4s. It's gotten down to the wire! India hoping for a goal-fest against the hosts in the last pool game of the competition! Stay tuned for live updates!
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:36 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score Asia Cup 2022: Japan defeat Pakistan
Japan have defeated Pakistan 3-2! India now need a win by big margin to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:31 PM
India vs Indonesia Live Score: India's hopes rest on big win over hosts
If Pakistan lose to Japan, India will have to beat Indonesia by a huge margin to go past their western neighbours in goal difference and advance further in the tournament.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:28 PM
India Vs Indonesia Hockey Asia Cup Live Score: Japan lead against Pakistan
Japan are currently leading 3-2 against Japan in the last quarter of Pool A game.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:22 PM
India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Score
After recording a draw against Pakistan, India paid for its inexperience and profligacy with Asian champions Japan soundly thrashing them 5-2. With a draw and a loss, India are placed third in Pool A behind Japan (6 points) and Pakistan (4 points).
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:20 PM
India Vs Indonesia Live Score, Asia Cup 2022
India at the moment find themselves in a tricky spot. A win against Indonesia will not guarantee India a knock-out berth. Japan will have to beat Pakistan to keep India's faint hopes alive.
-
Thu, 26 May 2022 04:14 PM
India vs Indonesia Asia Cup 2022 Live: Hello and Welcome!
With their chances of advancing to the knockout stage hanging by a threat, India are in the hunt for a big win against hosts Indonesia. They need to record a big win and hope Japan defeat Pakistan in the other Pool A match. Stay tuned for live updates!