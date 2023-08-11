India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semi-Final Highlights: Harmanpreet-led IND beat JPN 5-0 to enter final

India vs Japan Highlights Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Semi-final: India sealed a 5-0 win against Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semi-final, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. After a goalless first quarter, Akashdeep Singh opened the scoring in the second to make it 1-0 for India in the 19th-minute. Before half-time, Harmanpreet Singh (23') and Mandeep Singh (30') made it 3-0 for the home side. Sumit then scored in the third quarter to extend India's lead to 4-0, before Selvam Karthi scored in the final quarter to seal a 5-0 victory.

India vs Japan Highlights Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN Highlights(AFP)