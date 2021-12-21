Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Highlights: India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis, to face Pakistan for bronze medal
Defending champions India on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament. Japan started off with a flurry of attacks and penalty corner before gaining a two-goal cushion. The Indians fought back with a goal at the start of the second quarter but a penalty stroke towards the end helped Japan maintain the two-goal lead. Later, a defensive lapse from the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists led to the fourth goal before Japan made it 5-1 towards the end of the third quarter. The intense fourth quarter was headlined by Harmanpreet Singh, who scored one to reduce the deficit. A PC rebound helped India to net one more goal but their unbeaten run ended with the loss versus Japan. India will now face Pakistan for the bronze.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:27 PM
India vs Pakistan in the battle for bronze
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:26 PM
‘We still have a match to play’
"We can't underestimate any team here but we still have a match to play," says India skipper Manpreet Singh.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:26 PM
Remarkable turnaround
India had outplayed Japan 6-0 in the round-robin league, and Japan have avenged the defeat with an impressive performance.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:20 PM
India 3-5 Japan
India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis against Japan, and are now set to face Pakistan for the bronze medal. Japan were sharp on the field and the scoreline reflects their style of play. A PC rebound helped India to net one more goal but their unbeaten run has ended with the loss versus Japan.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:14 PM
Consecutive PCs for India
India earn back-to-back penalty corners but fail to convert them. Just minutes to go before the final whistle.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:07 PM
GOAL! India 2-5 Japan
India finally get one under their belt! Harmanpreet converts the PC and India now have around six more minutes to add a few more.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 07:05 PM
Penalty corner for India
Just over seven minutes to go and India has got a PC!
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:58 PM
End of third quarter
What a turnaround. After being thrashed 0-6 by the Indians in the round-robin stage, Japan have stunned the favourites here. Unbelievable scenes as this could be an upset for the ages.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:51 PM
GOAL! India 1-5 Japan
Another one! It's turning out a lop-sided contest one. Grim faces in the stands as Japan have netted another goal to make it 5-1 in their favour. Japan have stunned the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists. Can the Manpreet-led side recover in the final quarter?
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:47 PM
Long corner for Japan
The pace has been so lethal from Japan. They have attacked in numbers and there's a possibility of Japan extending their lead.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:43 PM
GOAL! India 1-4 Japan
Another one for Japan! A three-goal cushion now for them. A defensive lapse leads to an easy tap in for Japan. India also have lost their referral.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:40 PM
Second half begins
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:29 PM
Japan lead 3-1 at half-time
The penalty stroke has helped Japan take a 3-1 lead in the contest! A two-goal cushion for Japan and India will be now under pressure to cut the lead in the next two quarters. The possession has been in India's favour (53 per cent) but Japan have had more shots on the target (6) so far.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:24 PM
Goal! India 1-3 Japan
Penalty stroke for Japan after Krishan Pathak caught Kenta Tanaka, and Japan have taken a 3-1 lead in the contest!
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:16 PM
Brilliant save
Krishan Pathak has come in place of Suraj Karkera and he comes up with a brilliant save to deny Japan the third goal. The shot was on the target but Pathak was up to the task, putting his left hand to stop the ball.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:11 PM
First PC for India
India are looking threatening now, attacking relentlessly after going 2-0 down. Neelam Sanjeep Xess, however, would be disappointed by not converting the PC.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:08 PM
GOAL!! INID 1-2 JAP
India finally open their tally! Dilpreet on the scoresheet as India cut the deficit in the first few minutes of the second quarter. India 1-2 Japan
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 06:04 PM
End of first quarter
Japan meant business and six penalty corners helped them take a 2-0 lead at the end of opening quarter. Reid is not a happy man right now as the Indian team's performance was mediocre.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:58 PM
No shot on target for India so far
No penalty corners and no shot on target for India as the opening quarter nears its end. Japan have been dominant so far.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:53 PM
A dream start for Japan
A defensive lapse for India and Japan earn their sixth penalty corner within the first five minutes. A dream start for Japan. Six PCs and two goals, and had that gone in, Japan would've been 3-0 up.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:47 PM
GOAL! Japan 2-0 India
Just over a minute and a half and Japan have had five penalty corners. What a start from the underdogs! They convert another one to take a 2-0 lead. Suraj Karkera's wall has been breached again.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:45 PM
GOAL! Japan 1-0 India
What a start for Japan! They have taken a 1-0 lead in the opening minute. A penalty stroke for Japan and Sura Karkera couldn't do much about it.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:41 PM
Penalty corner for Japan
India were pressing high from the word go but Japan's opening attack has earned them a PC!
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:36 PM
Time for the national anthems
Fans have marked their attendance and it's the time for national anthems of India and Japan.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:33 PM
Head to Head
18 matches have been played between India and Japan, with the former emerging victorious on 16 occasions.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:26 PM
Just five minutes to go
The stage is set for the second semi-final! While India will looking for another dominant win, Japan's motive will be to avenge the 6-0 loss.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:18 PM
Heartbreak for Pakistan
Four-time champions Pakistan have failed to qualify for the final first time since the tournament's inception.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:11 PM
Korea into final
Meanwhile, the first semi-final has been won by Korea! In a cracker, Jang scored four as Korea won a thriller 6-5 against Pakistan. India vs Japan is lined up next.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 05:08 PM
Starting XI
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:55 PM
Big shoes to fill in Sreejesh's absence
"We defended as a team. Krishna and I know that we are the second and third choice goalkeepers respectively, so it is imperative we make each opportunity count. We have big shoes to fill in Sreejesh’s absence," Karkera had said on India's comprehensive win versus Japan.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:53 PM
Suraj Karkera's form
Against Japan, Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera effected a series of stunning saves in the second half to ensure a third successive clean sheet for India. He also found support in the Indian backline that saved five penalty corners in the contest.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:42 PM
Players to watch out for
The semi-final will be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. All eyes are on Harmanpreet Singh, who had converted two penalty corners against Japan in the round-robin contest. Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Shamsher Singh too have scored some fine field goals.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:35 PM
One step away from final
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:33 PM
India's road to semi-final
The Manpreet Singh-led side was held 2-2 by South Korea before they thrashed Bangladesh 9-0. They carried on their run with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and the 6-0 thrashing of Japan.
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 04:31 PM
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Semi-final Live
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallists are in the hunt for the semifinals berth after finishing the round-robin stage at the top of the standings with 10 points. They had thrashed Japan 6-0 in their last round-robin match.