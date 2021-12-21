Home / Sports / Hockey / Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Highlights: India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis, to face Pakistan for bronze medal

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Highlights: India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis, to face Pakistan for bronze medal

  • India Vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Semi-final Highlights: Follow action from the semi-final match between India and Japan in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
&nbsp;India start as overwhelming favourites against Japan in semifinal
 India start as overwhelming favourites against Japan in semifinal(HOCKEY INDIA)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:32 PM IST
New Delhi
Defending champions India on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament. Japan started off with a flurry of attacks and penalty corner before gaining a two-goal cushion. The Indians fought back with a goal at the start of the second quarter but a penalty stroke towards the end helped Japan maintain the two-goal lead. Later, a defensive lapse from the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists led to the fourth goal before Japan made it 5-1 towards the end of the third quarter. The intense fourth quarter was headlined by Harmanpreet Singh, who scored one to reduce the deficit. A PC rebound helped India to net one more goal but their unbeaten run ended with the loss versus Japan. India will now face Pakistan for the bronze. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:27 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan in the battle for bronze

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:26 PM IST

    ‘We still have a match to play’

    "We can't underestimate any team here but we still have a match to play," says India skipper Manpreet Singh.

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:26 PM IST

    Remarkable turnaround

    India had outplayed Japan 6-0 in the round-robin league, and Japan have avenged the defeat with an impressive performance.

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:20 PM IST

    India 3-5 Japan

    India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis against Japan, and are now set to face Pakistan for the bronze medal. Japan were sharp on the field and the scoreline reflects their style of play. A PC rebound helped India to net one more goal but their unbeaten run has ended with the loss versus Japan.

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:14 PM IST

    Consecutive PCs for India

    India earn back-to-back penalty corners but fail to convert them. Just minutes to go before the final whistle.

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:07 PM IST

    GOAL! India 2-5 Japan

    India finally get one under their belt! Harmanpreet converts the PC and India now have around six more minutes to add a few more.

  • Dec 21, 2021 07:05 PM IST

    Penalty corner for India

    Just over seven minutes to go and India has got a PC!

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:58 PM IST

    End of third quarter

    What a turnaround. After being thrashed 0-6 by the Indians in the round-robin stage, Japan have stunned the favourites here. Unbelievable scenes as this could be an upset for the ages.

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:51 PM IST

    GOAL! India 1-5 Japan

    Another one! It's turning out a lop-sided contest one. Grim faces in the stands as Japan have netted another goal to make it 5-1 in their favour. Japan have stunned the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists. Can the Manpreet-led side recover in the final quarter?

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:47 PM IST

    Long corner for Japan

    The pace has been so lethal from Japan. They have attacked in numbers and there's a possibility of Japan extending their lead.

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:43 PM IST

    GOAL! India 1-4 Japan

    Another one for Japan! A three-goal cushion now for them. A defensive lapse leads to an easy tap in for Japan. India also have lost their referral.

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:40 PM IST

    Second half begins

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST

    Japan lead 3-1 at half-time

    The penalty stroke has helped Japan take a 3-1 lead in the contest! A two-goal cushion for Japan and India will be now under pressure to cut the lead in the next two quarters. The possession has been in India's favour (53 per cent) but Japan have had more shots on the target (6) so far.

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:24 PM IST

    Goal! India 1-3 Japan

    Penalty stroke for Japan after Krishan Pathak caught Kenta Tanaka, and Japan have taken a 3-1 lead in the contest!

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:16 PM IST

    Brilliant save

    Krishan Pathak has come in place of Suraj Karkera and he comes up with a brilliant save to deny Japan the third goal. The shot was on the target but Pathak was up to the task, putting his left hand to stop the ball.

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    First PC for India

    India are looking threatening now, attacking relentlessly after going 2-0 down. Neelam Sanjeep Xess, however, would be disappointed by not converting the PC. 

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:08 PM IST

    GOAL!! INID 1-2 JAP

    India finally open their tally! Dilpreet on the scoresheet as India cut the deficit in the first few minutes of the second quarter. India 1-2 Japan

  • Dec 21, 2021 06:04 PM IST

    End of first quarter

    Japan meant business and six penalty corners helped them take a 2-0 lead at the end of opening quarter. Reid is not a happy man right now as the Indian team's performance was mediocre.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:58 PM IST

    No shot on target for India so far

    No penalty corners and no shot on target for India as the opening quarter nears its end. Japan have been dominant so far.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:53 PM IST

    A dream start for Japan

    A defensive lapse for India and Japan earn their sixth penalty corner within the first five minutes. A dream start for Japan. Six PCs and two goals, and had that gone in, Japan would've been 3-0 up.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    GOAL! Japan 2-0 India

    Just over a minute and a half and Japan have had five penalty corners. What a start from the underdogs! They convert another one to take a 2-0 lead. Suraj Karkera's wall has been breached again.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:45 PM IST

    GOAL! Japan 1-0 India

    What a start for Japan! They have taken a 1-0 lead in the opening minute. A penalty stroke for Japan and Sura Karkera couldn't do much about it.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    Penalty corner for Japan

    India were pressing high from the word go but Japan's opening attack has earned them a PC!

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:36 PM IST

    Time for the national anthems

    Fans have marked their attendance and it's the time for national anthems of India and Japan.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:33 PM IST

    Head to Head

    18 matches have been played between India and Japan, with the former emerging victorious on 16 occasions.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:26 PM IST

    Just five minutes to go

    The stage is set for the second semi-final! While India will looking for another dominant win, Japan's motive will be to avenge the 6-0 loss.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:18 PM IST

    Heartbreak for Pakistan

    Four-time champions Pakistan have failed to qualify for the final first time since the tournament's inception.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:11 PM IST

    Korea into final

    Meanwhile, the first semi-final has been won by Korea! In a cracker, Jang scored four as Korea won a thriller 6-5 against Pakistan. India vs Japan is lined up next.

  • Dec 21, 2021 05:08 PM IST

    Starting XI

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:55 PM IST

    Big shoes to fill in Sreejesh's absence

    "We defended as a team. Krishna and I know that we are the second and third choice goalkeepers respectively, so it is imperative we make each opportunity count. We have big shoes to fill in Sreejesh’s absence," Karkera had said on India's comprehensive win versus Japan.

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST

    Suraj Karkera's form

    Against Japan, Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera effected a series of stunning saves in the second half to ensure a third successive clean sheet for India. He also found support in the Indian backline that saved five penalty corners in the contest.

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:42 PM IST

    Players to watch out for

    The semi-final will be played at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka. All eyes are on Harmanpreet Singh, who had converted two penalty corners against Japan in the round-robin contest. Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Shamsher Singh too have scored some fine field goals.

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:35 PM IST

    One step away from final

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:33 PM IST

    India's road to semi-final

    The Manpreet Singh-led side was held 2-2 by South Korea before they thrashed Bangladesh 9-0. They carried on their run with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan and the 6-0 thrashing of Japan.

  • Dec 21, 2021 04:31 PM IST

    India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Semi-final Live

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2021 clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Tokyo Olympic bronze-medallists are in the hunt for the semifinals berth after finishing the round-robin stage at the top of the standings with 10 points. They had thrashed Japan 6-0 in their last round-robin match.

