Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Highlights: India suffer 3-5 defeat in semis, to face Pakistan for bronze medal

Defending champions India on Tuesday suffered a 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament. Japan started off with a flurry of attacks and penalty corner before gaining a two-goal cushion. The Indians fought back with a goal at the start of the second quarter but a penalty stroke towards the end helped Japan maintain the two-goal lead. Later, a defensive lapse from the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists led to the fourth goal before Japan made it 5-1 towards the end of the third quarter. The intense fourth quarter was headlined by Harmanpreet Singh, who scored one to reduce the deficit. A PC rebound helped India to net one more goal but their unbeaten run ended with the loss versus Japan. India will now face Pakistan for the bronze.

