India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch the match

India vs Japan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: After conceding a last-minute goal against arch rivals Pakistan, the Indian men hockey team eked out a 1-1 draw in their opener at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta. But that's done and the Birendra Lakra-led unit now have another challenge in their hands as they lock horns with Japan later in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While India are heading into the contest after sharing spoils with Pakistan, Japan come into the contest on the back of a resounding 9-0 win over hosts Indonesia. They currently lead the Pool A table with a win, while defending champions India find themselves in the second spot.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Japan:

When is the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 24 (Tuesday).

What time does the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match start?

The India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match is slated to start at 05:00 pm IST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where is the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match being played?

The India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where can I watch the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The live streaming of the India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be available on Disney and Hotstar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail