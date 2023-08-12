India vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy Final Hockey Live Score: Akashdeep scores late winner as IND bag record-4th ACT

India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final: India sealed a 4-3 win vs Malaysia to clinch their record-fourth ACT trophy, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Initially, Jugraj Singh scored in the first quarter to give India an early lead, but Kamal Abu Arzai equalised to make it 1-1. Then in the second quarter, Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1 for Malaysia. Then Aminudin Muhamad struck late in the second quarter via a penalty corner to make 3-1 for the visitors. In the third quarter, Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-3 and then Gurjant came up with the equaliser. With the score 3-3, Akashdeep came up with a late winner to help India clinch their record-fourth ACT title.

India vs Malaysia Live Score Asian Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs MAS Latest Updates(PTI)