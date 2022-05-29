India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND aim to boost final hopes

India vs Malaysia Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they take on Malaysia in the Super 4 tie at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday evening. Despite fielding a comparatively inexperienced squad, India finished the group stage at the second position of the Pool A table and then eked out a superb 2-1 win over Japan in their first Super 4 encounter. All eyes will be on Dipsan Tirkey, who is the leading goal scorer from the Indian camp. He has netted the ball five times in the four appearances he has so far made in the tournament. Pawan Rajbhar is second with four goals. Against India is a formidable Malaysian unit, who are yet to be defeated in the tournament. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Malaysia: