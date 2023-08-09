India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey: IND 3-0 PAK, 4th quarter underway
Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Match Live Score: India have taken a 3-0 lead, all the goals coming from penalty corners.
Asian Champions Trophy 2023, India vs Pakistan, Hockey Match Live Score: Arch rivals India and Pakistan headline the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday evening at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India have taken a 3-0 lead, all the goals coming from penalty corners. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice and Jugraj Singh made it 3-0 in the third quarter. While a semifinal berth is assured for the hosts, Pakistan are fighting for a top four finish. Both India and Pakistan are the most successful teams in Asian Champions Trophy history, winning the title three times each.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:58 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: 4th quarter underway
PR Sreejesh is back on goal, the fourth and final quarter is underway. IND 3-0 PAK
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:56 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: 3rd quarter ends
Pakistan get a penalty corner, who squander the opportunity as India take control.
The third quarter comes to an end and India lead 3-0.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:54 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Opportunity wasted
Hardik Singh and Karthi Selvam combine on the left corner and the latter makes a circle penetration. He attracts the defenders towards himself and cuts the ball across the goal, which finds Akashdeep, who fails to convert despite being unmarked. IND 3-0 PAK 42'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:52 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Goal disallowed
India net their 4th, but after a video referral by umpire, the goal has been disallowed. Harmanpreet Singh recieved the ball right at the edge of the circle, driblled past two defenders and took an attempt at the goal. The ball takes a deflection and settles inside the post, however, the height becomes a concern. Free hit for Pakistan. IND 3-0 PAK 39'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:45 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: GOAL
India get a penalty corner moments later and Jugraj Singh takes a shot at the goal. The Pakistan goalie gets a hand at the ball but fails to stop it from rattling the goal. IND 3-0 PAK 36'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:42 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: No real threats so far…
Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta steals the ball but his run is blocked by the Indian defence. No circle penetration yet from either sides in the third quarter. IND 0-0 PAK 34'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:38 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: 3rd quarter underway
The third quarter is underway and it is Pakistan, who get the ball rolling.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:27 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Half-time
India get another penalty corner as Jarmapreet Singh tries to send a cross from the left.
Hardik Singh returns to his usual position, but Harmanpreet Singh's shot is deflected wide after the ball hits the shin of a rushing defender.
India get another penalty corner, which despite being on target is deflected wide. India ask for a review but due to no clear evidence, India get a long corner and also lose their review.
The second quarter also comes to an end, and it finishes with India leading 2-0.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:18 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: India double their advantage
India get another penalty corner, which is once again successfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh. Targets the left corner and the ball takes a deflection and rattles the post in the other corner.
Pakistan, who have showed a great fight, find themselves 2-0 down. IND 2-0 PAK 23'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:13 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Poor pass
India intercept a pass right before the centre line and Mandeep charges forward with the ball, before sending it through. However, the pass was blocked but the danger was not averted, but a poor pass by an Indian player hands Pakistan the possession. IND 1-0 PAK 20'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:09 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pakistan show good intent
Pakistan show good intent in the second quarter but India have not allowed them to take a shot at the goal.
India have held possession but no real threat so far. IND 1-0 PAK 18'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:06 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: 1st quarter ends
The 1st quarter comes to an end and it is India, who go into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta was on a green card so they will start with one less player in the second quarter.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:04 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: India score
India get a penalty corner, which is injected by Hardik Singh and it is successfully converted by Harmanpreet Singh. India take a lead right before the close of 1st quarter. IND 1-0 PAK
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:02 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Karthi Selvam takes a shot at the goal
A wrong pass by Muhammad Sufyan and India get the possession. The ball is played from the right towards Karthi Selvam inside the circle, who doesn't waste much time and takes an attempt at the goal. However, it is saved by the Pakistan keeper. IND 0-0 PAK 13'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 09:00 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pakistan keep things under control
India have so far made a couple of circle penetration but the dangers have been averted quite comfortably by the Pakistan defence. The score remains 0-0 with a little over three minutes remaining in the 1st quarter.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:56 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: A good ball by Jarmanpreet Singh
A brilliant delivery by Jarmanpreet Singh to find Mandeep Singh in the circle. He takes time before trying to launch it at the goal, but his attempt is intercepted by the Pakistan defender. A good opportunity goes to waste.
Meanwhile, India are one man down as Jugraj Singh gets a green card. IND 0-0 PAK 8'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:52 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pakistan start strong
Pakistan have surprisingly been the dominant side in the opening few minutes. India are on the toes as the score remain 0-0. IND 0-0 PAK 6'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:49 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pakistan's goal cancelled
India make the first circle penetration with Hardik Singh playing an aerial ball towards Shamsher Singh, who controls it well but Pakistan avert the danger.
Pakistan counter and there is a goal. Abdul Hannan found the back of a net, but India immediately review and the goal has been cancelled. They instead get a penalty corner, which is brilliantly saved by India goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak. IND 0-0 PAK 3'
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:44 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Here we go!
We are done with the national anthems. Mandeep Singh rolls the ball behind and the action is underway. IND 0-0 PAK
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:38 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pre-match rituals
The players arrive in the center and line-up for the pre-match rituals.
Tamil Ndu CM MK Stalin walks out alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Dilip Tirkey and others to greet the players.
The best news is that it's a packed arena.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:24 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: The equation for Pakistan
Pakistan can remain alive in the tournament if they manage to win or play a draw against hosts India.
Even if they lose they need to ensure that the goal difference doesn't get worse than -2.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:19 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Lineups
India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh.
Pakistan: Akmal Hussain, Ahtisham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmad, Arshad Liaqat, Abdul Rana, Abdul Hannan, Zikriya Hayat, Usama Bashir, Umar Bhutta, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Afraz.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 08:12 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Malaysia secure semifinal berth
Malaysia secured a 1-0 win against Korea, which also saw them seal the semifinal berth. The outcome also saw them replace India from the top position. They finish the group stage with 12 points, which include four wins and one defeat from five matches.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have jumped one spot and moved into the Top 3. However, they are not assured of a semifinal berth yet.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:43 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: ‘Looking forward to the battle’
"We are looking forward to the battle. Unfortunately, we are in a situation where a win is important for us. We are a young side. It is good learning for us. We played attacking hockey against China and won." - Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:32 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Stats attack
If we look at the Indian unit, they've scored 16 goals so far in the tournament, the most by any team. In terms of defence, India have conceded five goals, the least among all the six participating teams.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have scored seven goals, and conceded eight times.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:25 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Player to watch out from
India will have to keep an eye on Muhammad Khan, who has netted three goals so far.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 07:06 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Eyes on India skipper
Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has scored five goals and will hope to stamp his authority against Pakistan.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:29 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: India and Pakistan's record at Asian Champions Trophy
Both India and Pakistan have been the most successful outfits in the Asian Champions Trophy, winning the titles three times each.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 06:11 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Pakistan's campaign at Asian Champions Trophy
Pakistan, on the other hand, were hammered 3-1 by Malaysia in their first match, before playing draws against Korea and Japan.
They finally secured their first win of the tournament against China on Monday by beating them 2-1.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 05:54 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: India's campaign at Asian Champions Trophy
India started the campaign with a 7-2 win over China, followed it by engaging in a 1-1 draw against Japan. The team then hammered Malaysia 5-0, and South Korea 3-2.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 05:37 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Where do both sides stand
India currently lead the table and are yet to be defeated after four matches, securing three wins and playing a draw. They have a total of 10 points and have already advanced to the semifinals.
Pakistan, on the other hand, currently occupy the fourth spot with one win, two draws and a loss in the same number of matches. Pakistan are fighting for a top four finish to remain alive in the tournament.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 05:16 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: When will the match start
The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm as per IST and it is being played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.
- Wed, 09 Aug 2023 04:55 PM
IND vs PAK Hockey Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy match 2023. India currently enjoy the pole position in the six-team points table and have secured a semifinal berth. Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed fourth and are not yet guranteed of a top four finish. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!