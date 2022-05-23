India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Asia Cup Men’s Hockey Match 2022: A second string Indian unit led by Tokyo Olympic medallist Birendra Lakra will open their Asia Cup 2022 expedition against arch rivals Pakistan, which is a World Cup qualifier event. A lot of new faces will be seen from the Indian camp, who are the defending champions.

The squad include Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Manjeet, Vishnukant Singh and Uttam Singh, who made their mark at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. Also new in the squad are Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev and S Karthi.

Meanwhile, the team endured a huge blow as senior drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh, also a member of the Indian contingent which won bronze in Tokyo Games, was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Both Rupinder and Lakra had announced retirement post Olympic but made themselves available for selection later on.

The management has also roped in former captain and two-time Olympian Sardar Singh as the coach for the tournament.

India, Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia are clubbed in Pool A while Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh are grouped in Pool B.

Both India and Pakistan have won the prestigious tournament three times each, while South Korea is the most successful team having clinched the title four times out of 10 previous editions.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Pakistan:

When is the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played on May 23 (Monday).

What time does the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match start?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match is slated to start at 05:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match being played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Where can I watch the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will broadcast on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD.

How can I live stream the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 hockey match will be available on Disney and Hotstar.

