India vs South Korea Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND 1-2 KOR in second quarter

India vs South Korea Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Match Today: Birendra Lakra-led Indian unit will be up for their final and a crucial Super 4 encounter against South Korea at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Indonesia. Team India have so far enjoyed a decent campaign but their performance has witnessed a rise since their 16-0 triumph over Indonesia. In the previous encounter, the team bounced back from behind and eked out a 3-3 draw against Malaysia. While Korea, who will be vying for the final spot, are heading into the contest after a dominant 3-1 win over Japan. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Korea: