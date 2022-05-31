India vs South Korea Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022: IND 1-2 KOR in second quarter
India vs South Korea Live Score Asia Cup Hockey 2022 Super 4 Match Today: Birendra Lakra-led Indian unit will be up for their final and a crucial Super 4 encounter against South Korea at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Indonesia. Team India have so far enjoyed a decent campaign but their performance has witnessed a rise since their 16-0 triumph over Indonesia. In the previous encounter, the team bounced back from behind and eked out a 3-3 draw against Malaysia. While Korea, who will be vying for the final spot, are heading into the contest after a dominant 3-1 win over Japan. Catch the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey match between India and Korea:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:37 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: India look for the equaliser
Consecutive long corners for India, who are desperately looking for an equaliser.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:35 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: Korea take the lead
Defensive error by Pawan Rajbhar as he loses the ball inside the circle. Korea capitalises on the mistake and it will be an easy finish Ji Woo Cheon, who strikes the ball inside the goal from close range. Korea take the lead.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:33 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: India keep things under control
The second quarter is underway and India keep things under control and almost takes a lead. Pawan Rajbhar strikes it from the edge of the circle, forcing the goalie to make an excellent save.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:29 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: End of 1st quarter
Maninder trying to give India a late lead in the dying moments of the 1st quarter but he runs out of time as the hooter blows. IND 1-1 KOR after 1st quarter.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:28 PM
India vs Korea LIVE: India try to rebuild
India try to rebuild and after a couple of passes in their own half, lose control and play the ball out of the playing area.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:26 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: Korea find the equaliser
A penalty corner for Korea as a dangerous cross comes from the left, which hits the stick of Dipsan Tirkey and then hits him on his leg.
The Koreans make the best out of the penalty corner as Jonghyun Jang coverts it to bring back the contest on level terms.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:23 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score: Poor execution by Korea
Poor display by Korea so far as they fail to collect the ball and hand easy possession back to the Indians.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:21 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: India score
Excellent cross by SV Sunil, which finds Sheshe Gowda inside the circle, who flicks it towards Uttam Singh. He strikes it but the Korean goalie makes an excellent save, which hits the foot of a Korean defender on the rebound.
Penalty corner for India and this time Nilam Sanjeep Xess makes no mistake and bangs it into the left bottom-corner of the goalpost. India take a 1-0 lead.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:18 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE: Quick one two by Indian players
A quick one two between by Indian players but they lose the ball as Korea try to build an attack from their own half. However, the pass towards the right flank goes wide of the playing area as India take back the possession.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:15 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE updates: India hold possession
Unlike the previous encounters, India have maintained good possession so far in the contest, however, what they need is a goal.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:14 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE score updates: Good interception by Raj
Good interception by Raj Kumar Pal, who runs forward with the ball as all the 10 Korean players fall back, forcing the Indian to pass the ball back to his own half.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:12 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE update: India start strong
India showing good composure from the word go, they start with a threatening attack and then defend well to avoid any danger.
Meanwhile, India get an early penalty corner but they squander the early chance. Score remains 0-0.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:09 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE score updates: India get the ball rolling
India get the ball rolling, they'll be attacking from the right to left.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:04 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE updates: Pre-match rituals
The officials have entered the playing arena, followed by the players of both the sides. We are ready for the pre-match rituals.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 05:00 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE updates: Moments away from the start
We are moments away from the start, which is another crucial tie for India. They are the defending champions of the tournament.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:48 PM
India vs Korea LIVE updates: India's leading goal-scorer
With five goals under his name so far, Dipsan Tirkey has been the leading scorer from the Indian camp.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:44 PM
India vs Korea, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: A look at India's recent form
India, on the other hand, kicked-off their Super 4 campaign with a 2-1 win over Japan, who had earlier defeated them 5-2 in the group stage. Following the win over Japan, India played a 3-3 draw against Malaysia.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:40 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE updates: A look at Korea's recent form
Just like India, South Korea have won one and drew one in the two Super 4 encounters they have played so far. They started off with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia and went on to beat Japan 3-1.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:34 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE score updates: What happens if the match ends in a draw
A draw between the two will see three teams - Malaysia, Korea, and India - settle with five points each, which will bring the goal difference into play. India at the moment has the lowest among the three, while Malaysia are enjoying a superior five goal difference.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:28 PM
India vs Korea LIVE score updates: Malaysia make the road tough for India
The road to finals just got tough for India as Malaysia thrashed Japan 5-0 in their Super 4 tie. The result has displaced India from the second position to the third position.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:18 PM
India vs Korea LIVE updates: What happened in India's previous fixture
Team India showed some great spirit and bounced back from a 2-0 deficit against Malaysia. India conceded a goal each in the opening two quarters but after the halftime interval, some disciplined defending by India saw them get back on level terms. They even took the lead but Malaysia's Razie Rahim soon found the equaliser for his side as the contest ended in 3-3.
-
Tue, 31 May 2022 04:12 PM
India vs South Korea, Asia Cup 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 hockey encounter between India and South Korea. Despite fielding an inexperienced squad, India have kept their hopes alive in the competition and will now look for a win to progress to the finals. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!