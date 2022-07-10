India vs Spain Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: IND face must-win clash for quarterfinal berth against ESP
- India vs Spain Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: India face a must-win clash against Spain in the crossover match for a place in the quarterfinals.
India vs Spain Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: The Indian team face a do-or-die clash against co-hosts Spain in the crossover match of the Women's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. The Savita Punia-led side had qualified for the crossovers after finishing third in Pool B. India played out two draws against England and China, and produced a spirited performance against New Zealand before going down 3-4 to the side. The teams that finished on top have already qualified for the quarterfinals, while those finishing second and third taking part in the crossovers. The winners of the match between India and Spain will take on the mighty Australian side for a place in the final four. Spain had finished second in Pool C. The match takes place in Terrassa in Spain.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 12:00 AM
India vs Spain Live, Women's Hockey WC: The teams in quarter-finals so far
Netherlands, New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia secured a direct entry to quarter-finals after topping the group.
Belgium, Germany, and England won their respective crossover matches to fill the three berths out of remaining four. One of India and Spain will join the top-8.
-
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 11:55 PM
India vs Spain Live Updates, Women's Hockey WC: Recap of India's campaign
India played two successive draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1), before losing to New Zealand 3-4 in their final match of Pool B. Vandana Katariya has been the star for India in this tournament so far, having scored in each of the three games.
-
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 11:49 PM
India vs Spain Live Score: Must-win game for India
The Savita Punia-led side is yet to win a match in the Hockey World Cup so far; however, India will have to break that streak if they want to stay alive in the tournament. The winner of the match between India and Spain will meet Australia in the quarterfinals.
-
Sun, 10 Jul 2022 11:44 PM
IND vs ESP Live Score, Women's Hockey WC: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Spain crossover match in the Women's Hockey World Cup! The winner of the game will qualify for the quarterfinals; the loser will go home.