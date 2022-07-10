India vs Spain Live Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: IND face must-win clash for quarterfinal berth against ESP

India vs Spain Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 Live Score: The Indian team face a do-or-die clash against co-hosts Spain in the crossover match of the Women's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. The Savita Punia-led side had qualified for the crossovers after finishing third in Pool B. India played out two draws against England and China, and produced a spirited performance against New Zealand before going down 3-4 to the side. The teams that finished on top have already qualified for the quarterfinals, while those finishing second and third taking part in the crossovers. The winners of the match between India and Spain will take on the mighty Australian side for a place in the final four. Spain had finished second in Pool C. The match takes place in Terrassa in Spain.