India vs Wales Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: WAL halve IND's lead in 2nd half, automatic qualification in threat
- India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Shamsher Singh scored in the second quarter from a penalty corner to give India the lead. Catch live score and updates of IND vs WAL from the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar here.
India vs Wales Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Shamsher Singh broke the deadlock with a goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter after which Akashdeep scored in the third to give India a 2-0 lead. With England beating Spain 4-0 earlier in the day, India need to beat Wales by eight goals to secure the top spot and seal automatic qualification to the quarterfinals. If they win by seven, six of those have to be field goals for India to go past England and secure top spot. There is also the outside possibility of India scoring seven goals, of which five would be field goals and in that case, England will be called out for a penalty shootout with India. If they don't, India will be facing New Zealand, who finished third in Pool C.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:35 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: GOAL! Wales convert a PC!
42 mins: Well that wasn't in the script was it? PC for Wales and Gareth Furlong converts it emphatically. India's lead halved, they will now have to score seven more goals to pip England. Gareth Furlong is the first player to score a World Cup goal for Wales.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:32 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: PC goes abegging for India
India play a double battery and the ball is pushed to Amit Rohidas, whose flick is easily dealt with. Wales had appealed against this PC and they lost a referral but India need to somehow convert these.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:28 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: 40 mins, India 2-0 Wales
Mandeep not allowed to enter the circle as Draper maneouvres him to the left before putting in the tackle and taking the ball. Mandeep appeals but there wasn't much in it and the Indian himself doesn't push his case.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:24 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 36 mins, India 2-0 Wales
Penalty corner for India and they try a variation. Varun Kumar takes but his flick is a weak one.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:20 PM
India vs Wales Live score: GOAL! Akashdeep scores India's 2nd
32 mins: That's a field goal to boot. A penalty corner for Wales that India defend and then India race forward. A neat one-two beween Mandeep and Akashdeep and the latter then scores into the bottom right.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:19 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 2nd half begins!
Pushback for the second half. Quite an exciting half of hockey coming up!
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:14 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: Seconds away from the 2nd half
The numbers show that India have been dominant and yet, Wales would be happy about how they have held up thus far. India have made 12 circle penetrations to Wales' 5, they have had 4 shots while Wales have had none and India have had 82 percent possession in the opposition half.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:06 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: HALF TIME! India 1-0 Wales
That was a sensational shot from Shamsher to score India's first goal but the fact remains that Wales, especially their keeper, seemed to have switched off after Harmanpreet's drag was blocked off. India have been the dominant side but Wales have had some half chances themselves. Eight goals are still on but six field goals look quite unlikely indeed considering how Wales are putting numbers in defence.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:03 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 28 mins gone, India 1-0 Wales
James Carson makes his way into the circle and then takes a rather poor shot. India then stream forward Mandeep pulls it into the empty cricle and Welsh keeper Reynolds-Cotterill emphatically kicks the ball out of his area.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:58 PM
India vs Wales Live score: GOAL! Shamsher breaks the deadlock!
21 mins: Harmanpreet's drag flick is blocked by a charger, Shamsher receives it, makes his way into the circle and then shoots from the edge of it. It lasers into goal and India lead 1-0. Seven more to go…
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:57 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: Another PC
Mandeep brought down inside the circle as he tries to get to a pass. LEt's see if India can make something out of this.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:53 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: 20 mins gone, India 0-0 Wales
Some big cheers as Vivek Sagar Prasad shoots from miles out and it clatters into goal. No touches inside the circle though and so it is not a goal. Wales will be pretty happy with how things are going so far. They even have much more of the ball in this quarter than they did in the last.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:50 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: PC for India!
16 mins: Abhishek fights hard with a crowd of black shirts surrounding him and eventually wins a penalty corner. However, Harmanpreet could not pick up the drag, it comes out to Manpreet who takes the shot and that is blocked away. Harmanpreet's poor form on the drag flick continues.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:49 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 2nd quarter begins
Right then, can India find a few goals here. That is the only way they can hope to get to that magic number of eight.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:47 PM
India vs Wales Live score: First quarter ends, India 0-0 Wales
India have had far more circle penetrations, as one would expect, but Wales would be happier of the two sides. Their defence has held up well.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:45 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 14 mins gone, India 0-0 Wales
India go on the counter at the end of which Mandeep and Akashdeep both take shots but they are blocked by the Welsh keeper.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:44 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: And a chance from Wales!
13 mins: Rhodri with a cutback from the right accross the face of goal. Any kind of stick on that pass would have put Sreejesh's goal in danger. A close call for India.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:40 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: Shot from Nilakanta!
8 mins gone: First real shot from India is quite an improbable one. Nilakanta tries one from the edge of the D and that is always easy for keepers to save. It is kept out. Shamsher Khan was in front of him in acres of space and in a better shooting position so not a great decision there from Nilakanta.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:38 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: 6 mins gone, India 0-0 Wales
Harmanpreet works the ball down the right, cuts in and gets it to Abhishek inside the D. However, the latter is crowded out. India will have to really work to find field goals today, the Welsh have shut up shop.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:34 PM
India vs Wales Live score: 3 mins gone, India 0-0 Wales
India have not exactly hounded Wales in these early minutes. Akashdeep made some inroads through the left, showing some brilliant 3D skills but he is crowded out.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:32 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: PUSHBACK!
We have pushback at the Kalinga Stadium, India attacking from right to left. India 8 goals away.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:29 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: National Anthems!
First comes Wales' ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’ and then hosts India's ‘Jana Gana Mana’. After that the players go their respective sides on the pitch.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:26 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: The players are out!
Right here they are, the two sets of players walk out. Remember, India need to win by at least 8 goals to gain automatic qualification to the quarterfinals.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:20 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: India squad
Sreejesh, Mandeep, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet, Surender, Varun Kumar, Shamsher, Manpreet, Akashdeep, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.
Subs: Jarmanpreet, Abhishek, Hardik, Pathak, Lalit, Nilam, Nilakanta.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:17 PM
India vs Wales Live score: Hardik Singh in the 18
Hardik Singh had pulled up injured in India's previous match against England. However, he is included in the 18 today. Likelihood of him playing remains low though, he is on the pitch with the rest of his teammates but is not carrying a stick.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 07:07 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: What India need to do
India need to win by a goal difference of eight. If they win by seven goals, six of those have to be field goals. If they win by seven goals and five of those are field goals, there will be a shootout between them and England.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:51 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: England beat Spain 4-0
Wow, England have taken Spain apart in this game and it will now take a pretty seismic performance from the Indians for them to pip England. However, it is not impossible. India are a vastly superior team to Wales, they have all five games between the two sides thus far.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:42 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: England score another!
This is now slowly starting to look improbable even before India start playing. Ansell Liam has scored almost immediately after Bandurak and England lead 4-0. India now need to score 8 goals to secure automatic qualification. If India win 7-0, they will be level on goal difference with England but the Indians would then need 6 of those to be field goals to pip them.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:38 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: And now India need to score 7
Nick Bandurak has scored scored England's third of the night and now India need to win by 7 against Wales to go through and there is every possibility of England scoring more with just under nine minutes left in this match.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:34 PM
India vs Wales Live score: Some cheers for Spain
The Kalinga Stadium is slowly filling up and the crowd understands that the more England score, the steeper India's task becomes. They are hence cheering whatever Spain do but the latter are not getting too much to do. England rampant.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 06:13 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: India's previous results
India started off by beating Spain 2-0. Their second match was what has to be one of the most thrilling 0-0 draws of all time against England. Both those games were played in Rourkela and this is the first match of this tournament that they are playing in Bhubaneswar.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:57 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: India need to score 6!
Englanda have taken a 2-0 lead over Spain in the second quarter and that means that India now need to score 6 against Wales, while not conceding any goals of course, to secure an automatic quarter-final spot.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:52 PM
India Vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet yet to get going
The Indian captain is recognised as among the best drag flickers in the world but is yet to really get going in this tournament.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:38 PM
IND vs WAL Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: England take the lead
They lead Spain 1-0 now and that means that as it stands, India will have to win 5-0 at least to stand a chance at pipping England.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:32 PM
India vs Wales Live score: Status of Spain vs England
The game has begun and there have been no goals yet. Spain have had the lion's share of possession.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:24 PM
Hockey World Cup 2023 Live score: Who could India face in the crossovers?
If India finish second today, they would face New Zealand in the crossover. If they finish third, which is possible if Spain beat England and India lose to Wales, they would be facing Malaysia.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:16 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: What happens if India don't finish on top?
India will then have to go to the quarter-finals through the crossovers. The teams finishing second and third will face those that finish third and second respectively in Pool C.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:08 PM
IND vs WAL Live Hockey World Cup 2023: What Pool D looks like
England are currently sitting on top on a win and a draw. India are second with a win and a draw as well. England are ahead of India on the basis of their goal difference - India have a goal difference of two while England have five. Meanwhile, Spain are third on three points with a goal difference of two. Wales are rock bottom on zero points and a goal difference of -9.
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 05:02 PM
India vs Wales Live Hockey World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
We are at that stage of the pool games where permutations and combinations come into play. The simplest one is this, India need to beat Wales to stand a chance at securing an automatic qualification spot to the quarter-finals. If England win against Spain, India will then have to beat Wales by a certain number of goals to pip England on goal difference and secure the automatic qualification spot. For it is only the team that finishes top of their pool that go through to the quarter-finals without having to play any of those pesky crossovers. This is going to be a fascinating evening, come along!