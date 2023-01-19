India vs Wales Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: WAL halve IND's lead in 2nd half, automatic qualification in threat

India vs Wales Live Score Hockey World Cup 2023: Shamsher Singh broke the deadlock with a goal from a penalty corner in the second quarter after which Akashdeep scored in the third to give India a 2-0 lead. With England beating Spain 4-0 earlier in the day, India need to beat Wales by eight goals to secure the top spot and seal automatic qualification to the quarterfinals. If they win by seven, six of those have to be field goals for India to go past England and secure top spot. There is also the outside possibility of India scoring seven goals, of which five would be field goals and in that case, England will be called out for a penalty shootout with India. If they don't, India will be facing New Zealand, who finished third in Pool C.