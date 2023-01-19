India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND VS WALES live online and on TV

Team India will lock horns with Wales in their third match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Thursday, January 19. Earlier, Harmanpreet Singh-led side had defeated Spain 2-0 in their first match and then secured a 0-0 draw against England. Currently, Team India are in the second position in pool D, with England at the top.

Against Wales, if Team India win with a higher goal difference than England, they would qualify for the quarter-final straightway. But if they lose or win with a lesser goal difference than England, then they would have to play crossover matches to qualify for the quarter-finals. Currently, India has a goal difference of two while that of England is five. As England will play against Spain the same day before India's match, Harmanpreet Singh-led team will become aware about the minimum number of goals that they would need to score, to pip England.

The Wales team is currently ranked 14th in the world while India is at the 5th position in the rankings. Given India's strength and reputation, it shouldn't be a difficult match to win. But they would want to confirm a quarter-final berth with a big win.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Where will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also be streaming the matches in India for free.

