Home / Sports / Hockey / India win Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan in third-place playoff match
hockey

India win Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan in third-place playoff match

  • Rajkumar Pal scored a goal 10 minutes into the game as India notched up a 1-0 win over Japan to end the 2022 Asia Cup with a bronze medal.
India ended the 2022 Asia Cup with a bronze medal.&nbsp;(Hockey India)
India ended the 2022 Asia Cup with a bronze medal. (Hockey India)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 04:05 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Rajkumar Pal scored a goal 10 minutes into the game as India notched up a 1-0 win over Japan to end the 2022 Asia Cup with a bronze medal. India, who entered the tournament as defending champions, lost their chance of playing for gold after drawing 4-4 to Korea on Tuesday, but ensured they did not bow out without a medal. Pal scored with a stick deviation past the Japanese keeper to put India 1-0 ahead, a lead they managed to hold on to till the final whistle.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
asia cup indian hockey team india men's hockey team + 1 more
asia cup indian hockey team india men's hockey team
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out