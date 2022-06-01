India win Asia Cup bronze with 1-0 win over Japan in third-place playoff match

Rajkumar Pal scored a goal 10 minutes into the game as India notched up a 1-0 win over Japan to end the 2022 Asia Cup with a bronze medal. India, who entered the tournament as defending champions, lost their chance of playing for gold after drawing 4-4 to Korea on Tuesday, but ensured they did not bow out without a medal. Pal scored with a stick deviation past the Japanese keeper to put India 1-0 ahead, a lead they managed to hold on to till the final whistle.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON