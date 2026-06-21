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    India win Nations Cup, earn promotion to Pro League

    The Indian women’s hockey team won the FIH Nations Cup, defeating New Zealand 2-0, marking their second title and a return to the Pro League.

    Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 9:07 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team was crowned champions of the FIH Nations Cup after defeating hosts New Zealand 2-0 in the final at Auckland on Sunday.

    The victorious Indian team. (FIH)
    The victorious Indian team. (FIH)

    Navneet Kaur (4th minute) gave India the early lead before Sunelita Toppo (15th) doubled India’s advantage. The team produced a solid defensive display to protect their lead and win the title, which also marked their return to the Pro League next season.

    Lalremsiami won the Player-of-the-Match award while Deepika Sehrawat finished as the joint-top scorer in the tournament with six goals, sharing the honours with American Ashley Sessa.

    This is India’s second Nations Cup title, having won the inaugural edition in 2022.

    India remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, defeating the United States of America 3-2, Japan 2-1 and Uruguay 3-2 in Pool A matches before registering a commanding 6-0 win over Chile in the semi-final.

    To recognise the team’s achievements, Hockey India (HI) announced a cash award of 3 lakh for each player and 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

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