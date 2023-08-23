News / Sports / Hockey / India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations Tournament

India women beat England 6-2, finish third in Junior 4 Nations Tournament

PTI |
Aug 23, 2023 09:10 PM IST

For India, Neelam (25th minutes), Annu (26, 43'), Sunelita Toppo (35'), Hina Bano (38') and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target.

The Indian junior women's hockey team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 here.

India players in action during the junior 4-nations tournament(Hockey India/Twitter)
India players in action during the junior 4-nations tournament(Hockey India/Twitter)

For India, Neelam (25th minutes), Annu (26, 43'), Sunelita Toppo (35'), Hina Bano (38') and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target.

England's goals came from Claudia Swain (16') and Charlotte Bingham (54').

In the first quarter, both teams got off to a fast start. India were attacking to take the lead, but by the end of the first quarter, the score was tied at 0-0 as both teams put up strong defensive displays.

India started the second quarter on a high note. However, England took advantage of the opportunity and scored their first goal through Swain.

However, India responded with a well-executed attack that resulted in a penalty corner. Neelam converted the penalty corner, helping India to level the score.

Annu, who scored against Spain on Tuesday, doubled India's lead with an excellent field goal, and India defended well to go into half time with a 2-1 lead.

High on confidence, India looked to extend their lead in the third quarter. Sunelita Toppo made no mistake in converting a penalty corner to extend the lead to 3-1.

Hina Bano added another goal to take the game away from England. Mumtaz Khan and Annu then found the back of the net to make it 6-1 for India.

Even as India looked to add to their tally, England got on the board next with a field goal from Bingham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out