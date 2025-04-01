Indian hockey great Vandana Katariya announces retirement

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s hockey great Vandana Katariya on Tuesday announced her retirement, bringing an end to a career that spanned over 15 years. With 320 international caps and 158 goals to her name, Vandana leaves as the most capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey. Vandana Katariya. (Hockey India)

The forward, who will turn 33 two weeks later, leaves behind an inspiring legacy — a tale of resilience, quiet determination, and a relentless hunger to push Indian women’s hockey to greater heights.

The Hardiwar-born, who made her India debut in 2009, was an integral part of some of the most defining moments in the sport, including India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, where she became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

Vandana, who played her last match during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League in February, said: “This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour. But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter.”

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to everyone who played a role in her journey. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates, support staff, Hockey India, my family, and all the fans who have supported me over the years. Every cheer, every message, every word of encouragement meant the world to me.”

Hailing from Roshnabad, Haridwar, Vandana’s journey began like that of many young girls in India — on dusty fields, with a dream far bigger than her circumstances. Over the years, she went on to represent India in the sport’s grandest arenas, including two Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2021), two World Cups (2018, 2022), three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022), and three Asian Games (2014, 2018, 2022).

She played a pivotal role in securing gold medals at the Asian Champions Trophy (2016, 2023) and the Nations Cup (2022), silver medals at the Asian Games 2018, Asian Champions Trophy 2013 and 2018 along with bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the Pro League 2021-22.

Vandana was also a key member of India’s bronze medal-winning squad at the 2013 Junior World Cup, finishing as the team’s top scorer and the tournament’s third-highest goal scorer.

Apart from representing India in multiple global tournaments throughout her career, Vandana also featured in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey India League in 2025, playing for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.