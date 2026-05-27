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Kushwaha-led Indian U-18s hope to shine in Asia Cup

The team features five players from UP, a testament to state’s scouting and talent development plans

Published on: May 27, 2026 10:34 pm IST
By Sharad Deep
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Lucknow: Former India hockey player and now a coach of the Indian junior men’s team for the U-18 Asia Cup in Japan, Rajnish Mishra is excited for the upcoming challenge. Led by Ketan Kushwaha, India will open their campaign in Kakamigahara on Friday against Kazakhstan in Pool A. They will next play hosts Japan (May 31), South Korea (June 1) and Chinese Taipei (June 3).

File image of Rajnish Mishra (left) during teams’ training session in Bhopal. (Hockey India)

“As a player, I have seen many exciting moments in my career, and now I would like to see young guns winning the title. It’s my maiden assignment as a coach of the national side,” Lucknow’s Mishra told HT from Kakamigahara. “My travel was delayed by a day due to a visa issue.”

The biggest plus for Mishra with the Indian team is that five of his wards from Lucknow Hockey Hostel, including the captain, are part of the contingent. “I have been with these boys for the last two years and now after working with them at the national camp at Bhopal along with Sardar Singh, I feel a lot of change in my perception,” he added.

In fact, Mishra’s elevation from Uttar Pradesh Hockey secretary to coach of the India U-18 team is both a personal milestone and a proud moment for UP hockey. Known in the state for his administrative acumen and hands-on approach to grassroots development, Mishra’s appointment recognises his sustained work in nurturing young talent and building systems that translate potential into performance.

For Uttar Pradesh hockey, the longer-term benefits of Mishra’s appointment could be substantial. Visibility at the international level attracts attention from sponsors, local authorities, and aspiring players. Young athletes in UP will now see a clearer, attainable pathway from district academies to national representation. If Mishra’s methods produce success in Japan — measured in performance and player development — it could catalyse further investment and interest in the sport across the state.

“Selection of five boys as well as coaching responsibility to Rajnish have been remarkable for UP hockey and it’s a positive impact of UP boys, who won the sub-junior national title recently,” UP Hockey’s chief RP Singh said on Thursday.

“We, in the land of hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand and KD Singh Babu, are doing our best for the betterment of the game and players and we have been feeding talent to Indian hockey both in junior and seniors on a regular basis,” said Singh, who is also the chief selector of Hockey India besides being the director of sports for Uttar Pradesh.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sharad Deep

Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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