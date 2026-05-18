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Lalthantluangi picked for Australia tour, Salima Tete to captain side

Lalthantluangi picked for Australia tour, Salima Tete to captain side

Published on: May 18, 2026 01:47 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Defender Lalthantluangi on Monday received her maiden senior team call-up for the upcoming tour of Australia, where seasoned mid-fielder Salima Tete will lead the Indian women's hockey team.

Lalthantluangi picked for Australia tour, Salima Tete to captain side

The tour, scheduled from May 26 to 30 in Perth, is a part of preparation for the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26, which will be held in Auckland from June 15-21.

The Indian team heads into the tour on the back of a strong showing in Argentina earlier this year, where it displayed plenty of fight to secure two wins in the four-match series.

Salima, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, will have plenty of experience alongside her with the likes of Savita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalremsiami and Navneet Kaur, as well as exciting young talent including Sonam, Hina Bano and Lalthantluangi.

Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam will be the reliable options in the goalkeeping department.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Deepika Soreng, Sonam.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Ishika, Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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