'Merely an intimation?': Tirkey questions Hockey India after learning of jersey switch just two hours before unveiling

In a latest development surrounding the shock switch in the Indian hockey jersey, from the traditional and iconic blue to saffron, which will be donned at the upcoming World Cup, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey claimed that the top federation's top office-bearers were informed of the decision to change the colour of the jersey just two hours before the public announcement of it. Tirkey questioned whether the move had already been finalised without their approval.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey speaks during an interview with PTI regarding the decision to change team jersey colour (PTI)

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According to a report in The Indian Express, Tirkey sent a strongly worded email to Hockey India executive director RK Srivastava, seeking detailed clarification on the process, which eventually triggered widespread criticism.

Tirkey wrote: “On 27 July 2026 at approximately 8:47 AM, I received a WhatsApp message from you on the coordination group containing a video file and stating that the ‘Hockey India main jersey’ was being put on digital media at 11:00 AM.”

He added: “While I acknowledge that this communication was made, the Executive Board requires clarity on whether this constituted merely an intimation of an already finalised decision or whether the views of the President and office-bearers were genuinely sought before the decision was implemented.”

The latest email marks Tirkey's second communication in less than a week seeking answers over the decision-making process. In his previous email, Tirkey had said that Hockey India was not consulted before the change was finalised.

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{{^usCountry}} The row that erupted went beyond mere criticism of the jersey's changed colour, as many believed there was a political undertone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row that erupted went beyond mere criticism of the jersey's changed colour, as many believed there was a political undertone. {{/usCountry}}

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"At the outset, I wish to make it clear that the issue under consideration is not merely the colour or design of a playing jersey," he wrote.

"The matter concerns the decision-making process adopted for a change involving one of the most recognisable symbols of Indian hockey, the authority under which such a decision was taken, the consultations undertaken, compliance with Hockey India's governance framework, and whether appropriate institutional processes were followed."

The former India captain reiterated that Hockey India must remain an "apolitical sporting institution" and questioned whether the wider consequences of the decision had been adequately assessed before the announcement.

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Earlier, the national daily had reported that contrary to what Hockey Indian had originally claimed, not all players were consulted on the change in jersey colour. Tirkey, hence, asked whether written feedback had been obtained from players and whether any concerns had been raised before the new jersey was unveiled.