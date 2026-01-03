Playoff-positioned Oilers, Flyers try to rebound from losses

Though the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers have played relatively well this season, the need for both to rebound from defeats to close out 2025 is a top priority.

The Oilers and visiting Flyers each look to get 2026 started on a positive note when they meet Saturday.

As last year came to an end, Edmonton sat atop the Pacific Division. Philadelphia also finds itself in playoff position, albeit in the more competitive Eastern Conference.

However, Edmonton saw its three-game home winning streak end with Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. The Oilers yielded the first two goals and allowed things to get out of hand.

"We just weren't hard enough to play against. Just not detailed enough," said Edmonton star Leon Draisaitl, who has five goals and 10 assists during a seven-game home point streak.

"We can certainly be a lot better."

Edmonton hasn't lost back-to-back contests since an 0-2-1 rut from Nov. 17-20.

"We're a skilled team, we can make plays," said Oilers forward Jack Roslovic, who has a goal in two straight after going without a point in each of the previous three games.

"We weren't seeing them , but there's times to keep it simple, too."

Roslovic scored 1:19 into overtime to give Edmonton a 2-1 victory at Philadelphia on Nov. 12.

The Flyers sit 2-2-0 entering the finale of a five-game road trip following Wednesday's 5-1 loss at the Calgary Flames. Travis Konecny managed the lone tally for Philadelphia, which yielded 12 goals while losing two of the last three games.

"Sometimes it doesn't go your way," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said. "It's one of those games you could say that, and we learn from it and move on."

Philadelphia last dropped consecutive games against the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers on Dec. 18-20.

"I think it's important to stick together," Flyers forward Sean Couturier said. "We've just got to respond."

Konecny has three goals and five points on the trip. He's recorded a goal with four assists in his last four games versus Edmonton.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson stopped 21 of 26 shots against the Flames. He's lost five of his last six starts and allowed 14 goals in his last four.

Goalie partner Dan Vladar has yielded just eight goals in his last four starts. He made 29 saves against the Oilers in November.

After giving up all six goals on 29 shots faced versus Boston, Edmonton's Connor Ingram is 2-2-0 with a 3.28 goals-against average since making his Oilers debut Dec. 21. As Tristan Jarry remains out with a lower-body injury, Ingram has shared the Edmonton net alongside Calvin Pickard , who stopped 41 of 42 shots during Monday's 3-1 victory at Winnipeg.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid has a remarkable 13 goals and 21 assists during his 14-game point streak. He's posted 11 goals with 23 assists in 18 career games against the Flyers.

Draisaitl has 10 goals with 15 assists in 18 games versus Philadelphia. However, he was blanked during that November meeting.

Field Level Media

