South Korea left shocked as North Korea national anthem mistakenly played during hockey match at Asian Games 2026

The Asian Games 2026 in Japan have been riddled with controversies and major administrative and logistical blunders even before the tournament began. In fact, during the pool stage men's hockey match between South Korea and Bangladesh, there was a major goof-up at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. As the teams lined up for the traditional pre-match ceremonies, organizers mistakenly played the national anthem of North Korea instead of South Korea's. The South Korean players standing on the pitch were visibly baffled and shocked by the error.

The North Korea national anthem was played during South Korea's hockey match at Asian Games 2026. (AP/AFP)

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Realizing the gravity of the situation, the stadium announcer quickly stepped in to halt the major embarrassment. The announcer issued a direct apology over the stadium's public address system to both the team and the spectators from South Korea.

"We are really sorry, terribly sorry. The national anthem for the Republic of Korea; we played a different song. I’m really sorry," the announcer stated.

Why the North Korean national anthem being played in a South Korea match is a major blunder

Deep Dive What caused North Korea's national anthem to be played during the South Korea vs. Bangladesh hockey match at the Asian Games 2026? The North Korean national anthem was mistakenly played due to a significant administrative error by the event organizers during the pre-match ceremonies. Why is the playing of North Korea's anthem during a South Korea match considered a major blunder? This error is seen as a major blunder because of the sensitive historical and political tensions between South Korea and North Korea, where such an act is strictly prohibited in the South. How did the announcer respond to the national anthem mistake during the hockey match? The stadium announcer quickly issued an apology over the public address system, clarifying the mistake and expressing regret to the South Korean team and spectators.

This mistake was not just a simple audio glitch; it was a massive blunder due to the highly sensitive history between the two neighboring nations- South Korea and North Korea.

The two share a deeply hostile relationship that dates back over 70 years. They fought a brutal war from 1950 to 1953. Since the conflict ended with an armistice rather than a formal peace treaty, the two nations technically remain at war and are still in a tense political standoff to this day.

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{{^usCountry}} The relationship is so fragile that the North Korean national anthem is strictly banned from being played in South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relationship is so fragile that the North Korean national anthem is strictly banned from being played in South Korea. {{/usCountry}}

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Logistical chaos engulfs Asian Games 2026

Unfortunately for the organisers in Aichi-Nagoya, the anthem mix-up is just one of many issues plaguing the Asian Games 2026.

Even before the official events kicked off, logistical planning came under heavy scrutiny. In a bid to cut costs, this is the first Asian Games that does not feature a dedicated games village for the competitors.

Instead, athletes are being housed in a patchwork of alternative accommodations, including cruise ships, container hotels, and standard commercial hotels. This decision has led to massive delays and chaos for arriving teams. Athletes from across Asia, including the Indian contingent, faced gruelling waits upon arrival. Some athletes were even forced to sleep on the floor at waiting centres for hours before their accommodation was finally sorted out.

South Korea secures dominant victory

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Despite the chaotic pre-match incident, the South Korean hockey team had a commanding performance on the field. They defeated Bangladesh with an emphatic 5-0 victory.

The goals were scored by Bae Soung Min, Oh Seyong, Lee Gangsan, Yang Jihun, and Sim Jaewon.

South Korea are a traditional Asian powerhouse in hockey. They have won the Asian Games gold medal in men's hockey four times, tying them with India for the second-most golds in the history of the tournament.