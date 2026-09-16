India’s Asian Games 2026 hockey mission: Gold, redemption and LA Olympics 2028 qualification

India are set to begin their campaign at the Asian Games 2026, which begins on September 20 (Saturday) in Aichi Nagoya, Japan. This is a big event for the Indian contingent, who will be eyeing to outdo their best-ever tally of 107 medals achieved at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. One of the biggest medal hopes for the country comes in hockey, where both the Indian men's and women's teams will be eyeing a podium finish. Salima Tete and Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian women's and men's hockey teams respectively at the Asian Games 2026. (Hockey India)

Beyond continental glory, there is another ultimate prize at stake. The winners of the Asian Games 2026 will secure direct qualification for the Olympics 2028 to be held in Los Angeles. Hence, for both the men’s and women’s teams, the objective is crystal clear.

Men’s team: seeking Redemption and defending gold The Indian men's hockey team heads to Japan as the defending champions, but they arrive with a major point to prove. Following a disappointing eighth-place finish at the recent Men's Hockey World Cup, the squad is looking for redemption.

Despite that recent setback, the team is one of the most formidable forces at the Asian Games under head coach Craig Fulton. Captain Harmanpreet Singh will once again lead from the front, marshalling the defence alongside seasoned campaigner Amit Rohidas.

The midfield will be anchored by the ever-experienced Manpreet Singh, and the forward line features the relentless Mandeep Singh and Abhishek. Hence, the team has firepower across every inch of the pitch. The goalkeeping duties will rest on the capable shoulders of Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera.

Having secured two back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics in 2020 and 2024, this squad knows how to navigate high-pressure tournaments and remains the heavy favourites to win the gold medal.



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Women’s team: A resurgent force The Indian women’s team enters the Asian Games 2026 riding a wave of renewed belief under the guidance of returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne. Under the Dutch coach, the squad has undergone a remarkable cultural and tactical shift over the past year.

Their newfound vigour was on full display when they secured a highly commendable fifth-place finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup. At the Asian Games 2026, captain Salima Tete leads a dynamic group that also recently lifted the Nations Cup to secure a spot in the FIH Women's Pro League.

Veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia remains a crucial pillar at the back, while forwards like Navneet Kaur will be tasked with providing the finishing touches. After the heartbreak of missing out on Paris Olympics 2024, the women are hungry to bounce back. Their recent impressive displays suggest they are peaking at exactly the right time to challenge defending Asian Games champions China for the gold medal and secure a spot at the LA Olympics 2028

Schedule Indian Men's Hockey Team:

September 20 (Sunday): India vs Indonesia

September 22 (Tuesday): India vs Sri Lanka

September 24 (Thursday): India vs South Korea

September 26 (Saturday): India vs Japan

September 28 (Monday): India vs Kazakhstan

October 1 (Thursday): Semi-finals

October 3 (Saturday): Bronze medal match

October 3 (Saturday): Final

Indian Women's Hockey Team: September 20 (Sunday): India vs Uzbekistan

September 21 (Monday): India vs Indonesia

September 23 (Wednesday): Thailand vs India

September 25 (Friday): Japan vs India

September 27 (Sunday): India vs Singapore

October 1 (Thursday): Semi-finals

October 2 (Friday): Bronze medal match

October 2 (Friday): Final

Squads Indian men's hockey team:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

Indian women's hockey team: Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung