New Delhi, In light of Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has prohibited the immersion of idols in the Yamuna and other water bodies in the national capital, except at designated sites identified by local authorities. No idol immersion in Yamuna, other water bodies: DPCC

The DPCC directions issued on September 9 under Section 33A of the Water Act, 1974, have asked idol makers and sellers to use natural clay, biodegradable materials and natural dyes.

Plaster of Paris-based idols should not be allowed for immersion in water bodies, the DPCC said, emphasising that the order comes in light of Ganeshotsav and Durga Puja celebrations, where it has been a tradition to immerse idols in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds and wells.

The directions were issued in accordance with the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board issued in May 2020.

The DPCC said idol immersion contributes to silting and deterioration of water quality, including changes in conductivity, biochemical oxygen demand and heavy-metal concentrations.

Chemical paints and dyes used on idols may contain hazardous elements such as mercury, chromium, lead and cadmium, posing risks to aquatic life and public health, it said.

The DPCC cited orders of the National Green Tribunal dated January 13 and September 16, 2015, prohibiting waste, puja material, food grains, oil and other materials into the Yamuna except at designated locations.

District magistrates have been directed to enforce the restrictions. Violators may be liable to pay an environmental compensation of ₹50,000, which will be deposited with the DPCC, according to the order.

Urban local bodies have been asked to create temporary immersion facilities and artificial ponds near residential areas. Municipal bodies and the Delhi Police will also check vehicles entering Delhi with prohibited idols and take action against illegal idol-making units operating without the requisite licence or registration.

The committee encouraged residents to immerse idols in buckets or temporary artificial ponds within homes, residential premises or parks. The decanted water may subsequently be used for gardening, it said.

Residents and puja committees have also been directed to remove flowers and paper decorations before immersion and dispose of them separately. Biodegradable waste should be sent for recycling or composting, while non-biodegradable material should be disposed of in sanitary landfills.

The DPCC further directed that no animal carcass arising from animal sacrifice or otherwise should be disposed of in the river.

The committee will assess water quality before, during and after idol immersion in accordance with CPCB-prescribed parameters. Concerned agencies have been asked to submit weekly action-taken reports during September and October 2026.

Violation of directions issued under Section 33A of the Water Act may attract punishment under Section 41, including imprisonment of up to six years and a fine, the DPCC said.

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