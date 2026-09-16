Navigating the agentic shift in HR tech

For a few years now, every HR technology conversation has run on the same script: generative AI will make your team faster. Job descriptions in seconds. Performance reviews summarized in a click. Resumes found with a plain-English prompt. All true, all useful. And all of it, if we're honest, incremental. Agentic AI (Representative)

What's arriving now is a paradigm shift in comparison. Agentic AI doesn't assist work. It does the work — on its own, around the clock, across the whole enterprise. That sounds like vendor talk, I know. It isn't. The move from assisted to agentic changes what software actually is within an organisation, and I think it's the biggest inflection point HR leaders will deal with this decade.

HR productivity used to mean one thing: How fast a human could move data between systems. Pull the attendance report. Cross-reference the tax table. Chase the approval. Faster meant better, and that was the ceiling. We spent years optimising toward it.

Agentic AI removes the ceiling.

Take payroll. A payroll agent doesn't wait for your team to kick off reconciliation. It notices the window is open. It pulls attendance, tax, and compliance data, flags what looks off, fixes what falls inside its parameters, and escalates the handful of exceptions that actually need a human. It's not working alone either — there's a compliance agent checking regulatory adherence and a bank API agent staging disbursements, and between them the cycle closes with nobody touching the transactional layer. A lot of this work won't get done faster. It'll stop being visible at all. Your people review outcomes; they don't perform steps.

Same story across the rest of the lifecycle. Onboarding starts the moment an offer is accepted — induction booked, buddy assigned, first-week plan in the new hire's inbox before the coordinator has opened the confirmation email. Workforce planning stops being a quarterly report someone has to interpret and becomes an agent watching attrition signals and hiring velocity in real time, recommending action before a gap turns into a crisis.

So, the metric changes. Not how fast your team moves data. How much of it they never touch.

None of this is theoretical. A recruitment agent today can take an approved requisition, write and post the JD across platforms, screen applications against your criteria, coordinate interviews across candidate and panel calendars, and hand your recruiters a ranked shortlist with structured notes. Not suggestions. Executed steps against live systems.

And the gains aren't the 10 or 20% kind. Kill an entire manual cycle instead of speeding it up, and capacity grows in multiples — no new headcount, nobody working weekends

Here's the part people get wrong: This doesn't shrink HR. The agent takes the transaction; the human takes the exception, and the empathy. A recruitment agent can conduct a voice or video screening interview. It cannot have a difficult conversation with the candidate who didn't get the role. A payroll agent can reconcile 12,000 salary records overnight. It cannot sit across from an employee in financial trouble and work out what to do next with any real care. Judgment and empathy don't get automated away. They finally get room. The process belongs to the agent. The people belong to HR.

This is the part the hype skips, so let me not skip it. Hiring decisions are high-risk under the EU AI Act. Automated screening already faces bias-audit mandates in a growing list of jurisdictions. And no CFO on earth accepts that the agent handled it when a payroll run goes wrong.

Autonomy without governance isn't a capability. It's a liability. The systems worth trusting are built with the boundaries showing: clear parameters for where an agent acts alone, thresholds that pull a human in, a decision log that makes every autonomous action auditable, ongoing checks on outcomes for quality and fairness. The point was never to get humans out of the loop. It's to put them in the right loop — out of the transactional one, where they add nothing, into the judgment one, where they add everything.

Which is why the HR leader's own job changes. Less managing human effort, more directing digital capability. The orchestrator decides what agents may do alone, where the exception thresholds sit, what judgment framework guides an autonomous decision, and whether the outcomes hold up under audit. That's real work. It needs leaders fluent in both the human side of the function and the architecture underneath it.

It also closes what I call the agility gap — the lag between a business need showing up and HR responding to it. Workforce plans that update as the hiring data moves. Compliance postures that adjust the day a regulation does. That stops being a differentiator soon. It becomes the floor.

If you're evaluating HR technology right now, stop optimising for assistants that help your team do their current jobs faster. Ask harder questions. Five of them:

Which processes can your platform run end-to-end on its own — run, not accelerate?

Where does a human stay in the loop, and why there specifically?

What does the exception logic actually look like?

How are autonomous decisions controlled, logged, audited, and tested for bias?

What does my team do with the time? The organisations that lead the next chapter of HR won't be the ones with the biggest teams or the cleverest prompts. They'll be the ones whose leaders moved from managing what people do to directing what agents do — so people can do what only people can.

The co-pilot was the right metaphor for where we've been. It's the wrong one for where we're going. The frontier has moved: Conversation to orchestration, assistance to accountable autonomy.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Ankit Bhatnagar, chief product officer, PeopleStrong.