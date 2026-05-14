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Soyez succeeds Sreejesh as Indian junior men’s hockey coach

Soyez brings three decades of elite hockey experience, including 15 years as a France international and 15 years as a coach

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:38 pm IST
By Sandip Sikdar
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New Delhi: A day after PR Sreejesh lambasted Hockey India (HI) for not renewing his contract, the national sports federation (NSF) appointed his successor, naming Frenchman Frederic Soyez as the new chief coach of the Indian junior men’s team on Thursday.

Frenchman Frederic Soyez brings three decades of elite hockey experience. (Hockey India)

HT had reported on Wednesday that Soyez would be replacing Sreejesh, whose contract had expired in December 2025.

Soyez brings three decades of elite hockey experience, including 15 years as a France international and 15 years as a coach. The 48-year-old played for France from 1995 to 2010, earning 196 international caps and scoring 195 goals before becoming a coach.

A proven developer of young talent, Soyez coached France to a silver at the 2013 Junior World Cup before being appointed head coach of Spain whom he guided at the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, helping the European team reach the quarter-finals. He also guided them to silver at the 2019 European Championships.

He returned to France as head coach, helping them qualify for the 2024 Paris Games — the first time they qualified for the Olympics since Munich 1972. He also helped France U-18 to a silver at the 2025 European Championships. Soyez additionally served as the high-performance director of the French hockey federation from 2021 to 2024, overseeing the country’s broader high-performance and athlete development structure.

“We believe his experience and skill set will greatly benefit Indian hockey as we continue to work towards a bigger long-term vision for the 2036 Olympics. Our focus is not only on immediate results but also on building a deep talent pool and a coaching structure that remains aligned from sub-junior to senior level.

“By integrating Indian coaches alongside international experts in every national camp across all levels, we are ensuring continuity in coaching philosophy, player development, and tactical understanding. This collaborative approach will also play a vital role in strengthening the capabilities of Indian coaches and creating a more self-sustaining high-performance ecosystem for the future.”

 
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Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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