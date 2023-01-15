Home / Sports / Hockey / Spain beat Wales 5-1 to open account in hockey WC

Spain beat Wales 5-1 to open account in hockey WC

hockey
Published on Jan 15, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners.

Spain players in action(FIH)
Spain players in action(FIH)
PTI |

Marc Reyna and Marc Miralles struck a brace each as Spain outplayed Wales 5-1 in a Pool D match to register their first win in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.

Reyna sounded the board in the 16th and 38th minutes from field efforts, while Miralles scored in the 32nd and 56th minutes. Skipper Alvaro Iglesias (22nd) was the other goal getter for the winners.

Wales' lone goal was scored by James Carson in the 52nd minute.

While Spain recorded their first win in the tournament, it was Wales' second loss on the trot.

Spain had earlier lost 0-2 to hosts India in their tournament opener, while Wales were defeated 0-5 by England.

Spain will take on England in their final pool match on January 19 in Bhubaneswar, while Wales will face India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hockey world cup
hockey world cup

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out